Watch: MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva greet in two languages in new insta video

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who is on a cricketing break currently, is busy spending time with his daughter Ziva. In an Instagram video shared on Saturday, the wicketkeeper-batsman is seen conversing with daughter Ziva in two different languages, much to the amusement of his fans across the world.

In the video, Dhoni and Ziva started their conversation in Bhojpuri, Dhoni’s mother tongue, and then switched over to Tamil. Dhoni is known to have decent Tamil speaking skills, thanks to his association with Chennai Super Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League.

Dhoni last donned the Indian colours in the ODI series against West Indies, which India won by 4-1. He was excluded from the T20 series against the West Indies and the ongoing T20 series against Austrailia.