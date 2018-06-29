Follow Us:
Friday, June 29, 2018
Sanju

WATCH: MNS workers slap multiplex manager over high prices of food; video irks people online

A case against Kishor Shinde, a former corporator, and other workers was registered after the multiplex management filed a complaint at Chatushringi police station following the incident. The video went viral on social media and irked Netizens.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 29, 2018 9:37:04 pm
mns, mns workers slap multiplex manager, bombay high court, high food price multiplex, mns workers violence, mns workers thrash multiplex manager video, viral video, maharashtra news, indian express, viral videos, india news A group of MNS workers, including a former corporator, assaulted the assistant manager of a multiplex in Pune in Maharashtra over high prices of food items sold inside the theatre. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)
A video of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers thrashing a manager at a Pune multiplex has received a lot of flak online. The footage now going viral shows several party members hitting the man on his head over high prices of food items sold inside the theatre. The footage taken on June 28 shows the MNS workers slapping the assistant manager of the PVR Icon on Senapati Bapat Road multiple times in the purported video, stirring a debate online. The MNS workers were also seen carrying banners protesting the overpricing of food items sold on the multiplex premises.

News agency ANI shared the clip online and many slammed the regional party for their repetitive vandalism and accused them of garnering attention with their wrongdoing and deemed it as a publicity stunt. Kishor Shinde, a former corporator from Kothrud area, tried to justify their actions quoting the Bombay High Court where hearing a PIL it had asked the Maharashtra government why it could not regulate the prices of food items sold at exorbitant rates inside movie theatres. However, netizens felt under no circumstances their act was justified.

Watch the video here:

According to a report by news agency PTI, a case against Kishor Shinde, and other workers was registered after the multiplex management filed a complaint at Chatushringi police station following the incident.

Here’s what Twitterati had to say:

“Based on that news (the HC ruling), we went to some multiplexes in the city asking the management to reduce the prices of food items. When we approached the PVR on Senapati Bapat Road, the multiplex representative told us he can not read Marathi so he was not aware of the news published about the high court questioning the government,” said Shinde was quoted as saying by PTI. Instead of providing logical answers for overcharging customers for food items, he bluntly said “only those who can afford to pay for them should come to the theatre”, the MNS leader claimed.

