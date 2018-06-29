WATCH: MNS workers slap multiplex manager over high prices of food; video irks people online

A group of MNS workers, including a former corporator, assaulted the assistant manager of a multiplex in Pune in Maharashtra over high prices of food items sold inside the theatre. (Source: ANI/ Twitter) A group of MNS workers, including a former corporator, assaulted the assistant manager of a multiplex in Pune in Maharashtra over high prices of food items sold inside the theatre. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

A video of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers thrashing a manager at a Pune multiplex has received a lot of flak online. The footage now going viral shows several party members hitting the man on his head over high prices of food items sold inside the theatre. The footage taken on June 28 shows the MNS workers slapping the assistant manager of the PVR Icon on Senapati Bapat Road multiple times in the purported video, stirring a debate online. The MNS workers were also seen carrying banners protesting the overpricing of food items sold on the multiplex premises.

News agency ANI shared the clip online and many slammed the regional party for their repetitive vandalism and accused them of garnering attention with their wrongdoing and deemed it as a publicity stunt. Kishor Shinde, a former corporator from Kothrud area, tried to justify their actions quoting the Bombay High Court where hearing a PIL it had asked the Maharashtra government why it could not regulate the prices of food items sold at exorbitant rates inside movie theatres. However, netizens felt under no circumstances their act was justified.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Pune: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena(MNS) workers thrash a movie theatre manager during a protest over high prices of food items in the theatre. (28.6.18) (Note: Strong Language) pic.twitter.com/UEEBOYiuKz — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2018

According to a report by news agency PTI, a case against Kishor Shinde, and other workers was registered after the multiplex management filed a complaint at Chatushringi police station following the incident.

Popcorn worth Rs 5 is being sold at Rs 250, Bombay HC has already said reduction in price needed. We told manager to read news reports, he said don’t know how to read Marathi. Then we dealt with him MNS style: Kishor Shinde,MNS on theatre manager thrashed by MNS workers in Pune pic.twitter.com/xnjo1P2Doi — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2018

@CMOMaharashtra HOW CAN THE STATE GOVT ALLOW SUCH ACTS OF GOONDAISM BY #MNS. STRICT ACTION MUST BE TAKEN AGAINST MNS GOONDAS AND LEGAL ACTION AGAINST MULTIPLEX IF RULES ARE FLOATED — MUKESH SURANA (@mukeshsurana) June 29, 2018

U thrashed him not for selling popcorn at Rs. 250 but u thrashed him bcoz he said he don’t know Marathi.. — Abhishek Sinha 🇮🇳 (@abhisinha948) June 29, 2018

Want lower price? then dont buy food items there and demand will reduce and automatically they will be forced to lower the price. But this method of violence is unacceptable. MNS always known for Goondagardi! — Pavan K.Tiwari (@iPavanTiwari) June 29, 2018

Where is governance, democracy, why shd those taking law in their own hands not be canned in public. very very sad must act fast before it is too late. — Lt Col IB Dutt (Retd) (@ibdutt) June 29, 2018

The issue they are addressing is valid but this is not the way!!

He is just an employee. — imKushal (@WaniKushal) June 29, 2018

Hitting a poor fella who is doing his job is not right. He is just a manager n not deciding food or either ticket prices but just follows company determined norms. But, goonda giri to hum karenge – kunki humein wahi aata hai. Hum ko logic nahi samjta — Chinta (@Chintaa30) June 29, 2018

#SHAMEONMNS They think they own us and can behave as they want. All they are doing is spreading hatred.. — Kavita Muknath (@KavitaMuknath13) June 29, 2018

A new low of MNS. Marathi manus hitting Marathi Manus!! & they claim they work for Marathi manus. धोबी को ना मार पाओ तो उसके गधे को लात सही !! — ….. (@Arvindisleo) June 29, 2018

Marathi nahi aati isliye tumlogon ne maara…Desh ko divide Karne ki Rajneeti band karo. — Jeetendra Bhakta🇮🇳 (@JeetendraBhakta) June 29, 2018

What MNS style?? Roadside sadakchaap gundagardi or is it something else? Police is taking any actions against such gundaas who call them leaders in politics. Ek gunda state kaise chalayga.. Soch lo — MANISH N (@manisneo) June 29, 2018

“Based on that news (the HC ruling), we went to some multiplexes in the city asking the management to reduce the prices of food items. When we approached the PVR on Senapati Bapat Road, the multiplex representative told us he can not read Marathi so he was not aware of the news published about the high court questioning the government,” said Shinde was quoted as saying by PTI. Instead of providing logical answers for overcharging customers for food items, he bluntly said “only those who can afford to pay for them should come to the theatre”, the MNS leader claimed.

