Watch: Merchant Navy captain celebrates Chhath Puja aboard ship

A Merchant Navy captain is going viral after filming himself preparing to perform Chhath Puja aboard his ship. The ship’s crew can be seen cleaning its interiors for the ritual.

Celebrating the spirit of Chhath Puja, Captain Mithilesh Kumar said in the video, “At this time, I am on the ship. Leaving behind home, I have not really forgotten my culture and my roots.”

“Initially, for this Puja, my wife told me to conduct the puja and I happily did it,” he said.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mithilesh Kumar (@captainmithilesh)

Kumar also praised his wife, a social activist, stating that “she is doing good work”. He said she had distributed various Chhath Puja requirements among people and received a very good response.

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Kumar referred to performing Chhath Puja on the ship as “a spiritual experience”. The video shows a full-fledged meal course prepared by the crew from scratch.

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Netizens supported the puja aboard the ship. An Instagram user said, “Where there is faith, there can be worship. Jai Ho Chhathi Maiya.”

Another user wrote, “Hats off to you! You may be miles away from home, but it’s beautiful to see how you still stay connected to your roots and never forget your culture and traditions.”

Other users conveyed best wishes and blessings for Kumar.