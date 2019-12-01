Follow Us:
Watch: Meerut resident throws bike, breaks down in tears after being fined for no helmet

On social media, some empathized with the motorcycle rider and criticised the new fines under the Motor Vehicle Act, while others said the traffic police were merely doing their job.

Updated: December 1, 2019 11:36:21 am
Meerut biker tosses bike in frustration after getting issued traffic challan, Meerut resident throws bike after getting traffic challan, Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, Traffic law, Viral video, Meerut, Trending, Indian Express news In the video, the man can be seen tossing his bike from side to side, frustrated after traffic police issued a challan.

A video of a biker from Meerut tossing his bike in frustration, and then breaking down in tears, after being issued a fine for driving without a helmet is going viral on social media platforms.

The video that was shared by a journalist on Twitter reportedly took place in Begum Bridge in Meerut.

Watch the video here:

In the video, the man is seen thowing his bike on one side and then the other, after he was issued a challan. After tossing the vehicle, the man sat on it and burst into tears.

The incident was recorded by passersby and the traffic police official who had caught him. In the video, the traffic police officer finally walks over to the weeping man and consoles him.

On social media, some empathized with the motorcycle rider and criticised the new fines under the Motor Vehicle Act, while others said the traffic police were merely doing their job. Here are some reactions to the video:

As per the latest rules of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, driving without a helmet could result in a rider being fined Rs 1,000 along with the individual’s driving license being suspended for three months. Since being implemented in September, there has been a lot of debate on the fines motorists are required to shell out, with many states reducing the fines.

 

