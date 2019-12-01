Watch: Meerut resident throws bike, breaks down in tears after being fined for no helmet

In the video, the man can be seen tossing his bike from side to side, frustrated after traffic police issued a challan. In the video, the man can be seen tossing his bike from side to side, frustrated after traffic police issued a challan.

A video of a biker from Meerut tossing his bike in frustration, and then breaking down in tears, after being issued a fine for driving without a helmet is going viral on social media platforms.

The video that was shared by a journalist on Twitter reportedly took place in Begum Bridge in Meerut.

Agitated over traffic challan, a biker in UP’s Meerut took out his anger on his motorcycle. He later sat on the fallen bike and started crying as traffic cops stood and watched the entire drama unfolding on a busy street in the city. @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/lZ8TfQYUWt — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 25, 2019

In the video, the man is seen thowing his bike on one side and then the other, after he was issued a challan. After tossing the vehicle, the man sat on it and burst into tears.

The incident was recorded by passersby and the traffic police official who had caught him. In the video, the traffic police officer finally walks over to the weeping man and consoles him.

On social media, some empathized with the motorcycle rider and criticised the new fines under the Motor Vehicle Act, while others said the traffic police were merely doing their job. Here are some reactions to the video:

Very unfortunate. Maybe the fine is beyond his means. Though traffic discipline is necessary, insanely high fines serve no purpose. — Bajirao82 (@Sangfroid7A) November 25, 2019

Helmet pahnane me herogiri karoge toh esa he hoga na — ceshav (@CeshavS) November 25, 2019

Stupidily increasing the fine was one of the thoughtless decisions made by this govt. No one in their right mind would suggest such a culpable law neglecting common man’s situation. — Prithvi Raj (@PrithviRajdj) November 25, 2019

That’s true ..

Hell lot of pot holes.

No leveled roads.

Speed breaker no standard.

Traffic unlimited.

Parking provision, close to none.

Emergency services on Highway, none.

But fine like We are in Dubai, where things are tax free. — Roshan (@Roshan27715885) November 26, 2019

Economic slowdown is the disease, this is a symptom. #unemployment — Irani Chai Lover (@_aslamBhai) November 25, 2019

always good to have someone to talk to about your feelings and stuff — Dr. Rohan Dahiya (@NextdoorDoc) November 25, 2019

#MaiBhiChowkidar 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Thanks for electing and supporting a govt hell bent on taking citizens to the economic levels of a #Chowkidar — Ajay Singh (@AjaySingh_sp) November 25, 2019

It is also a sign of the guys mental health. Let’s not dismiss it as road rage. — Gaurav Probir Pramanik (@gauravpramanik) November 25, 2019

On a serious note, we don’t know of one’s mental condition and what they’re going through. Such exuberant fines hit hard on lower middle class.

Don’t @ me with ‘He should be carrying all documents’ — Ilyassism (@ilyassism) November 25, 2019

Nonsense , dramebaz UPites, they r the 1 to break 90% of the laws and now crying foul .. — ‏نورالدین🇮🇳 (@MeMumbaikar42) November 25, 2019

Government collecting heavy fines to pay the bill of the resorts now-a-days. — Atish Kambli (@atishaditya) November 26, 2019

The basic thing is to wear a helmet he isn’t wearing it and now crying foul — Kishore Ku Hembram (@kishore_kool) November 26, 2019

Helmet kyu nhi pahante — Dav🍁 Mynation . (@ChaudharyDav) November 26, 2019

No need to pay fine.. Follow traffic rules strictly — mohanvamsi1989 (@mohan_vamsi1989) November 26, 2019

As per the latest rules of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, driving without a helmet could result in a rider being fined Rs 1,000 along with the individual’s driving license being suspended for three months. Since being implemented in September, there has been a lot of debate on the fines motorists are required to shell out, with many states reducing the fines.

