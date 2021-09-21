scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Must Read

Watch: Man’s friends go extra mile to make him take Covid shot, video now viral

While it is not clear when and where the video was shot, according to the tweet, the incident took place at a vaccination centre in Bundelkhand, Madhya Pradesh.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 21, 2021 10:22:46 pm
covid-19, covid-19 vaccination shot, man's reaction to covid 19 vaccination shot goes viral, MP man forced to get vaccinated, trending, indian express, indian express newsThis is not the first time such a video has gone viral on social media.

As India’s mega vaccination drive to combat the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic continues, a video of a group of men apparently making special efforts to get their friend vaccinated has surfaced on social media.

The 1.20-minute clip, which has now gone viral, features a man being persuaded by his friends to get the shot. However, the reluctant man continues to avoid going near the medical staff.

While initially, the others try to pacify and encourage him, towards the end of the clip, they hold him firmly and request the medical staff to vaccinate the man. Eventually, when he refuses to give in, three men come together, pin him to the ground and get him vaccinated.

Watch the video here:

While it is not clear when and where was the video shot, according to the tweet, the incident took place at a vaccination centre in Bundelkhand, Madhya Pradesh.

However, this is not the first time such a video has gone viral on social media. Earlier this year, a woman’s reaction while getting her COVID vaccine had left netizens amused. Here, take a look:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 21: Latest News

Advertisement