Watch: Man’s friends go extra mile to make him take Covid shot, video now viral

As India’s mega vaccination drive to combat the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic continues, a video of a group of men apparently making special efforts to get their friend vaccinated has surfaced on social media.

The 1.20-minute clip, which has now gone viral, features a man being persuaded by his friends to get the shot. However, the reluctant man continues to avoid going near the medical staff.

While initially, the others try to pacify and encourage him, towards the end of the clip, they hold him firmly and request the medical staff to vaccinate the man. Eventually, when he refuses to give in, three men come together, pin him to the ground and get him vaccinated.

Watch the video here:

While it is not clear when and where was the video shot, according to the tweet, the incident took place at a vaccination centre in Bundelkhand, Madhya Pradesh.

However, this is not the first time such a video has gone viral on social media. Earlier this year, a woman’s reaction while getting her COVID vaccine had left netizens amused. Here, take a look: