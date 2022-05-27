Watch: Manipur CM interacts with young trekkers to look at Shirui lily photos

As Shirui lilies are currently in full bloom, tourists and locals thronged the picturesque villages in the Shirui Hill range in Manipur. Now, a video of Chief Minister N Biren Singh interacting with one such group of young trekkers is winning hearts online.

As the Chief Minister was on his way to Imphal after attending the fourth edition of the Shirui Lily Festival at the village in Ukhrul, he stopped to talk to a group of youngsters. Getting down from his vehicle, he was seen candidly asking a young girl to show him pictures of the Shirui lily, the state flower of Manipur.

“Met some of my young friends on my way back to Imphal. They were very kind to show me the photos of Shirui lily which is currently blooming now,” he wrote on Facebook sharing the sweet video.

Watch the video here:

Addressing the audience while inaugurating the festival, Singh appreciated the leaders who made the beautiful Shirui Lily the state flower of Manipur.

CM N Biren Singh appreciated the leaders who made the beautiful Shirui Lily, the state flower of Manipur.#shiroililyfestival2022 pic.twitter.com/HJrbNJv61j — MyGov Manipur (@manipurmygov) May 26, 2022

After a gap of two years owing to the pandemic, the state hosted the Shirui Lily Festival 2022 in honour of the rare pinkish-white flower, which is endemic to the Kashong Hills in Shirui village.

With the hashtag #ShiruiLilyFestival2022, the tourism department of the state have been urging people to share not just moments from the five-day festival which started on May 25, but also use the hashtag in posts of the flowers across social media sites.

The festival aims to push conservation efforts of the state flower while promoting sustainable tourism giving visitors the experience of the beauty of the Shirui hills with live music, folk performances and traditional games among other things.