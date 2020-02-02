Watch: Mangalore woman climbs down a well to rescue stray dog

The brave woman who didn’t even know swimming risked her life to help the stray dog. The brave woman who didn’t even know swimming risked her life to help the stray dog.

A woman from Mangalore is being hailed as a hero after she rescued a dog stranded inside a well. In a video that has been winning hearts online, the woman is seen hanging by a rope to pull the pooch to safety The video of her heroics is now going viral.

Watch the video here:

The woman has been identified as Rajani Damodar Shetty from Mangalore. An ardent animal lover, Shetty who takes care of a dozens of strays in the area, was informed by locals about the dog but she didn’t know how to swim. “I have rescued stray animals and have been feeding them. But I have never taken such a huge risk in my life,” she told a local daily.

Seeing the dog trapped in the 12-foot deep well, the woman said she couldn’t just stand doing nothing. With the help of a rope tied around her waist, she climbed down the well and rescued the dog.

The brave woman said ever since the video went viral people have been calling her to shower her with praise.

Real hero — Manmohan (@Manmoha27907716) February 2, 2020

Yes… it took a lot of guts & love for caring that made this lady #RajaniShetty go down into the welll … very difficult

Happy Ending: how the doggie scampered away into the trees once it felt free & safe .. — Neelum Guha (@zoinxy) February 2, 2020

Wow !! That is one brave woman and one very happy and lucky doggo. — MangoMan (@aammangoman) February 1, 2020

So heartwarming to see this kindness. Something very very rare in today’s world. Inspiring and emotional. — A S (@AS00805444) February 1, 2020

🏆👋👋 Must be a great animal lover to risk her life. Such a deep well and look at her Guts . Really she deserves a Padma award. Pride of every Indian woman. — ranjana Ranjan Ramesh9 (@RanjanRamesh13) January 31, 2020

Very courageous woman. — Kalyan Balu (@KalyanBalu7) January 31, 2020

When bravery meets an act of kindness… 😍 😍. 💪👩 — Knucklehead (@jst_chill_out) January 31, 2020

Hopefully people will become more sensitive towards all life forms and someday we will have a world free from animal slaughter and other brutalities.

This lady is actually doing something unlike the activist animal lovers who just click selfies with their dogs & cats. — Abhishek Joshi (@digimontgsa) January 31, 2020

Great job! Salute to her! — Sethupathy Sivarama DTM (@sethupathy_ts) January 31, 2020

