Sunday, February 02, 2020
Watch: Mangalore woman climbs down a well to rescue stray dog

An ardent animal lover, Shetty who takes care of a dozens of strays in the area was called upon when locals spotted a dog inside the deep well but didn't know how to rescue it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 2, 2020 12:42:11 pm
The brave woman who didn’t even know swimming risked her life to help the stray dog.

A woman from Mangalore is being hailed as a hero after she rescued a dog stranded inside a well. In a video that has been winning hearts online, the woman is seen hanging by a rope to pull the pooch to safety  The video of her heroics is now going viral.

Watch the video here:

The woman has been identified as Rajani Damodar Shetty from Mangalore. An ardent animal lover, Shetty who takes care of a dozens of strays in the area, was informed by locals about the dog but she didn’t know how to swim. “I have rescued stray animals and have been feeding them. But I have never taken such a huge risk in my life,” she told a local daily.

Seeing the dog trapped in the 12-foot deep well, the woman said she couldn’t just stand doing nothing. With the help of a rope tied around her waist, she climbed down the well and rescued the dog.

The brave woman said ever since the video went viral people have been calling her to shower her with praise.

 

