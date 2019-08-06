Viral video: Man swept away by crowd at Mumbai station despite clinging to train

A video that’s doing the rounds of social media shows just how crowded trains are on Mumbai’s suburban line and the perils of standing at the door when the train pulls in to a station.

In the undated video shot at an undisclosed location in the western city, the man is seen hanging from the train even as a stream of people alighted from the train at a station, The man clings on to the train as long as he can, but is finally swept away by the crowd.

Here’s the video that’s doing the rounds:

just Mumbai Local things

hahahahahahaha pic.twitter.com/lL7cpBXWFK — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 5, 2019

Many from Mumbai could relate with the video, especially if they’ve ever been near the door at a station they didn’t want to get off at. It has also people from other parts of the country commenting on it.

Here are some reactions:

Population has to controlled, lol 😂. That’s a man trying to enter the train while others were getting out of it. — Mayank Mishra (@immkmfollowme) August 5, 2019

I’ve felt this at a much lower degree when I first came here😂😂 17 year old me didn’t know how people got out of locals — Smriti Shandil (@SmritiShandil_) August 5, 2019

Hey bhagwan,people are performing stunts to enter into mumbai local. — Life Is Wonderful (@mimosapudica03) August 5, 2019

This is how you become Superman in India @DCComics — Halkat Manus ❁ (@TheGodWhispers) August 5, 2019

Don’t laugh u should feel for this… Majority of ppl 4m north dnt hv brain😂 pic.twitter.com/UR0yop4OJE — 𝒜𝓊𝒹𝒶𝒸𝒾𝑜𝓊𝓈 🖤 (@rasigan_being) August 5, 2019

The man be Like –

Koi Mujhe andar lo.#Herapheri — abhijit nayak (@abhijit_d_nayak) August 5, 2019

Le gaye usko … — King George (@KingGeorge_XIV) August 5, 2019

the art of letting go! :) — Yoda (@LifeBuffering) August 5, 2019

Huge respect for ppl commuting by local trains in Mumbai ..too crowded 24/7 — Sameera gawandi (@sameeratweeter) August 5, 2019

It’s a bird… It’s a plane … No it’s middle class man … — naufil (@lifuan69) August 5, 2019

An estimated 7.5 million people commute by the suburban trains in Mumbai daily, making it one of the busiest commuter rail systems in the world.