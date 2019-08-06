Viral video: Man swept away by crowd at Mumbai station despite clinging to train

Toggle Menu
In the undated video shot at an undisclosed location in the western city, the man is seen hanging from the train even as a stream of people alighted from the train at a station,

The video of the man on a Mumbai train has gone viral

A video that’s doing the rounds of social media shows just how crowded trains are on Mumbai’s suburban line and the perils of standing at the door when the train pulls in to a station.

Here’s the video that’s doing the rounds:

Many from Mumbai could relate with the video, especially if they’ve ever been near the door at a station they didn’t want to get off at. It has also people from other parts of the country commenting on it.

Here are some reactions:

An estimated 7.5 million people commute by the suburban trains in Mumbai daily, making it one of the busiest commuter rail systems in the world.

