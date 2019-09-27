Watch: Man slips while trying to board a moving train, rescued by police officers

A terrifying video of a man slipping between the platform and train tracks after trying to board a moving train has surfaced on the internet, leaving netizens in shock. The viral video was shared on Twitter from the official handle of the Ministry of Railways that came with a warning: “We request our esteemed passengers not to board a moving train at the platform. RPF Staff saved the life of this Passenger at Ahemdabad station but one may not be so lucky every time.”

The video shows a man trying to catch a moving train from the Ahmedabad station. But fails to get on the train as he slips and falls into the gap between the train and the platform.

A police officer, who seemed to have anticipated the accident, was the first to rush towards the man. Several other people also joined the officer to rescue him. Watch the terrifying video here:

We request our esteemed passengers not to board a moving train at platform. RPF Staff saved the life of this Passenger at Ahemdabad station but one may not be so lucky everytime. pic.twitter.com/iHpLFKm4ba — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 27, 2019

Netizens lauded the quick thinking and the necessary intervention of the police officer. Many also took to Twitter to suggest ways to reduce such accidents. Take a look at the reactions:

This is second incident in two weeks.. why people don’t come 15 mins before train’s departure… — Satyaa Vachan 🇮🇳 (@Satyaa_vachan) September 27, 2019

Instead of advising/appealing every single time, @RailMinIndia shld urgently put automatic door opening & closing for once & all in all trains! This will avoid accidents. @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal @narendramodi Door shld open & close during resting time ONLY at the station. — Digambara Patra (@digpatra) September 27, 2019

New LHB coaches should be automatic door system — SUMIT ROUT (@Adv_Er_Sumit19) September 27, 2019

Reach station before train and save your own life. There won’t be people around you all the time to save your life. — भारतीय लड़का (@neutralguyIND) September 27, 2019

Good message by you.. We should take it seriously… — jai Kumawat (@jaiKuma03912390) September 27, 2019

अक्सर हादसे होने के बाद भी लोग समझते नहीं ? एक सवाल क्या लोग खुद नहीं सतर्क रह सकते हर वक्त पुलिस के जवान कहां से आ जाएंगे??? — अमित कुमार सिंह (@KR_AMITSINGH) September 27, 2019

Great efforts by police men. People should understand the importance of life and rules. — Vinay Gangwar (@vinaygangwar85) September 27, 2019

Unfortunately, this is the second incident of the week as very recently a man almost lost his life when he tried to board a moving train from the same station. But luckily, he was saved by two Railway Police Force personnel.