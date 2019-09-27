Toggle Menu
Watch: Man slips while trying to board a moving train, rescued by police officers

A police officer, who seemed to have anticipated the accident, was the first to rush towards the man. Several other people also joined the officer to rescue him.

The video shows a man trying to catch up with the moving train from the Ahmedabad station.

A terrifying video of a man slipping between the platform and train tracks after trying to board a moving train has surfaced on the internet, leaving netizens in shock. The viral video was shared on Twitter from the official handle of the Ministry of Railways that came with a warning: “We request our esteemed passengers not to board a moving train at the platform. RPF Staff saved the life of this Passenger at Ahemdabad station but one may not be so lucky every time.”

The video shows a man trying to catch a moving train from the Ahmedabad station. But fails to get on the train as he slips and falls into the gap between the train and the platform.

A police officer, who seemed to have anticipated the accident, was the first to rush towards the man. Several other people also joined the officer to rescue him. Watch the terrifying video here:

Netizens lauded the quick thinking and the necessary intervention of the police officer. Many also took to Twitter to suggest ways to reduce such accidents. Take a look at the reactions:

Unfortunately, this is the second incident of the week as very recently a man almost lost his life when he tried to board a moving train from the same station. But luckily, he was saved by two Railway Police Force personnel.

