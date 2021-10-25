scorecardresearch
Monday, October 25, 2021
Watch: Little boy salutes security official at Bengaluru airport, soldier salutes back

The clip has triggered emotional reactions among netizens, who were left impressed by the little boy's thoughtful act

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 25, 2021 4:05:18 pm
Kid salutes security official Bengaluru airport viral video, airport security official viral video, kid salutes officer trending, indian express, indian express news"This indeed is the cutest video on Internet today," commented a user on the viral clip.

A heartwarming video of a little boy saluting a security official at the Bengaluru airport has gone viral on social media prompting a response from many including Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The 29-second clip features a boy at the airport stopping to observe a CISF personnel who is on duty. The boy pauses for a moment and then salutes the security official. The official, who appears taken aback by the random gesture of respect, salutes back in response as the song ‘Teri Mitti’ from the movie Kesari plays in the background.

The clip was re-shared by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar with the caption, “At #Bengaluru airport – a young Indian snaps off a salute to our men in uniform. Respect and patriotism is learnt young.”

The clip was widely circulated on the microblogging website and prompted many reactions among netizens who were left quite impressed by the boy’s act.

“Watched multiple time and its brought tears in my eyes every time. Lots of love for the family and their upbringing,” wrote a user while another commented, “The soldier watches with curiosity when he sees the salute.. even in his vehicle he gets into attention and salutes back, Wow!! Discipline.”

