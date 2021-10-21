scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Watch: Little Arunachal girl consoling fellow classmate is melting hearts online

In a video going viral, a little girl comforting a little boy who seems to be missing his home and mother at a hostel in Tawang is leaving people emotional online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 21, 2021 1:02:13 pm
arunachal pradesh, little girl console upset friend, girl console friend in hostel, boy missing home in hostel consoled by friend, viral videos, indian expressThe little girl's thoughtful gesture is winning hearts online.

While much is spoken about how empathy and compassion among people is decreasing these days, a little student’s caring attitude towards her fellow classmate is giving people hope online.

In an adorable video going viral from Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang District, a little girl is seen consoling her friend, a boy, who is upset to be away from home at the hostel. “Don’t be sad,” she is seen telling the little boy visibly upset. “We will go in holidays; we will go in airplane,” she adds patting his shoulder to cheer him up.

Moved by the little girl’s “power of love”, a Twitter user @NKhenrab shared the clip on the mirco-blogging site, and soon it spread on other platforms as well.  “Love is an innate trait of humans & not just an acquired quality. The power of love is that it’s contagious. Keep Loving,” the user wrote sharing the clip.

The sweet video caught the attention of the state’s Chief Minister Pema Khandu as well, who shared the clip on Twitter.

“As kids we never knew race, religion, caste, colour or for that matter even gender. Only thing we knew (is) was one humanity and being humanely compassionate,” the person added in a following tweet saying the video is from a village called New Lebrang in the state.

People on social media couldn’t stop swooning over their cute friendship.

