Watch: Little Arunachal girl consoling fellow classmate is melting hearts online

While much is spoken about how empathy and compassion among people is decreasing these days, a little student’s caring attitude towards her fellow classmate is giving people hope online.

In an adorable video going viral from Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang District, a little girl is seen consoling her friend, a boy, who is upset to be away from home at the hostel. “Don’t be sad,” she is seen telling the little boy visibly upset. “We will go in holidays; we will go in airplane,” she adds patting his shoulder to cheer him up.

Moved by the little girl’s “power of love”, a Twitter user @NKhenrab shared the clip on the mirco-blogging site, and soon it spread on other platforms as well. “Love is an innate trait of humans & not just an acquired quality. The power of love is that it’s contagious. Keep Loving,” the user wrote sharing the clip.

The sweet video caught the attention of the state’s Chief Minister Pema Khandu as well, who shared the clip on Twitter.

Love is an innate trait of humans & not just an acquired quality. The power of love is that it’s contagious. Keep Loving. ❤️😍❤️. Look at these kids from a school hostel in remote Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh consoling each other at times of adversity. pic.twitter.com/B58HMJPJzd — Nima (Khenrab) (@NKhenrab) October 19, 2021

“As kids we never knew race, religion, caste, colour or for that matter even gender. Only thing we knew (is) was one humanity and being humanely compassionate,” the person added in a following tweet saying the video is from a village called New Lebrang in the state.

People on social media couldn’t stop swooning over their cute friendship.

