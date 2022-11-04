Watch: Leopard runs in panic as people chase it in Mysuru. Rescued by forest officials

Incidents of leopards crossing over into places inhabited by humans have become common in India. Videos of such incidents also show how clueless people are in dealing with such situations as they try to pelt stones at the animal and make it more violent.

A video of a leopard trying to escape humans chasing it surfaced on social media and it is going viral. The video is reportedly from Mysuru in Karnataka. It was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officers Susanta Nanda and Saket Badola.

The 11-second video begins with the leopard chasing a dog and people can be heard hooting. The leopard then crashes into a motorbike that suddenly appears on the road. The man and a child sitting on the motorbike fall to the ground but escape miraculously. Just then a man appears and tries to hit the leopard with a stone. And then the leopard chases after the man as the video ends.

The leopard was safely tranquilised by forest department officials later. Nanda shared the video and wrote, “Disturbing visuals from Mysore. The crowd is only adding to the already stressed leopard. Latest, it has been safely tranquilised by the forest Department officials. It’s only mistake was that it was seen. After which the people became wild & the real wild struggled for safety.”

“This is what happens when habitats of wild animals are invaded by humans,” commented a Twitter user. “How about we teach at school how to behave when we are in zoo,forest,safari park or when an animal comes to town in situation like these.certainly more awareness is required,” said another. “Its big leopard, Very good news is that leopard saved at the end. People needs to be little civilised towards wild animals. Problem is that people panic when they see bigcat,” wrote a third.