Watch: Leopard takes an adventure trip to mango tree, rescued after eight long hours

Motivation can go to any heights. And how about acquiring the tenacity of a leopard that climbed all its way to a farthest branch of a huge mango tree?

Kindling the spirit of adventure, an IFS officer from West Bengal, Parveen Kaswan, shares a video on Twitter where a leopard is seen through the thick canopy of leaves, hugging the branch of the tree. The mood of the adventure takes a different twist as the camera zooms out and one gets to know that the wild cat is actually in need of help.

“Need this level of motivation in life!!” Kaswan quipped, amused to see how much the wild cat climbed to find some peace, perhaps to admire the view, over watching the village life.

Need this level of motivation in life !! pic.twitter.com/qcvDBsWJYP — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 21, 2022

Later, the officer said that the animal was stranded on the tree for a long time and the rescue operation lasted for a staggering eight hours! Images shared by the officers showed a huge crowd had gathered near the tree as forest officers and firefighters worked to help the animal.

“With no human injury and in a highly crowded region. Such time need mob management as well. Fantastic work by our teams,” Kaswan wrote.

Few pictures about what it takes to convince the leopard as well as people. pic.twitter.com/uXgGnM3LwE — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 22, 2022

“Few pictures about what it takes to convince the leopard as well as people,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet showing how the forest officers used a net and firefighting ladder to safely bring down the animal.

People on social media were amused to see the animal high up on the tree and some joked saying the animal too perhaps wanted to enjoy the summer fruit, while others thanked the forest officers for rescuing the innocent animal.

Fruits are expensive 😉 — adityadickysingh 🇮🇳 (@adityadickysin) June 22, 2022

Thank god… !! Leopards are not GREEN in colour … as their Camouflaging body & hunting skills would have been a deadly combination… !! 🙄 — Rajat kumar (@techyrajat) June 21, 2022

Syad vo apni family ke liye aam le jane aaya h😂😋tabhi to intni maskt se padh pr baitha h — Naveen rangi (@Naveenrangi7) June 21, 2022

Climbed on top staying calm while all others making Noise .. I recall #MSDhoni seeing this — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) June 21, 2022

What are those factors behind this level of motivation??😄 — Abhi Chakraborty 🇮🇳 (@chkabhi) June 21, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Do what feels right and happy to your conscience. it will make you satisfied and happy 😊. — Rajkumar (@Rajkumarsgpr) June 21, 2022