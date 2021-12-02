scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 02, 2021
Watch: Leopard enters Aligarh college, attacks student; rescued later

The student was moved to a local hospital and is recovering. The leopard was evacuated a few hours after the incident.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 2, 2021 3:34:36 pm
leopard, leopard aligarh, aligarh college leopard attack, up college leopard walk in, viral news, leopards in residential areas, indian expressThe leopard was rescued from the college campus hours later in a joint mission by police and wildlife department.

In a scary incident, a leopard wandered into a classroom at a college in Uttar Pradesh, leaving a student injured. Surveillance camera footage of the leopard is doing rounds on the internet.

The incident happened in Aligarh’s Kasba Charra area. Footage shared on social media showed the animal entering the campus and then slowly making its way into the classroom. Chaos ensued when the students came in, and one boy sustained injuries.

Watch the video here:

“The student was injured. He was rushed to a hospital and is now completely healthy,” District Inspector of Schools, Dharmendra Sharma, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to local reports, the wild animal entered the campus at around 8:30 am and attacked the student at around 10 am on Wednesday.

As the news spread, locals thronged the premises to catch a glimpse of the leopard. After several hours, the animal was finally rescued from the college premises and taken away.

