Watch: Leopard enters Aligarh college, attacks student; rescued later

In a scary incident, a leopard wandered into a classroom at a college in Uttar Pradesh, leaving a student injured. Surveillance camera footage of the leopard is doing rounds on the internet.

The incident happened in Aligarh’s Kasba Charra area. Footage shared on social media showed the animal entering the campus and then slowly making its way into the classroom. Chaos ensued when the students came in, and one boy sustained injuries.

Watch the video here:

“Man Vs Wild _ the graceful, agile, powerful tendua (leopard) treads into a classroom & will catch a short nap😴😴 before being released to jungle..” Forest & Police officials rushed for rescue after we got an unusual panic call about leopard frm a college in Chara area #Aligarh pic.twitter.com/XVzSz67u8A — Kalanidhi Naithani (@ipsnaithani) December 1, 2021

“The student was injured. He was rushed to a hospital and is now completely healthy,” District Inspector of Schools, Dharmendra Sharma, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to local reports, the wild animal entered the campus at around 8:30 am and attacked the student at around 10 am on Wednesday.

As the news spread, locals thronged the premises to catch a glimpse of the leopard. After several hours, the animal was finally rescued from the college premises and taken away.