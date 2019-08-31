Toggle Menu
Watch: Nadia Comaneci praises these school kids for amazing gymnastic skills

The video features a girl and a boy Somersaulting and cartwheeling their way, presumably to school.

The video even got the nod of approval from retired Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci. (Source: Screengrab/Twitter)

A TikTok video of two school kids in uniform doing somersaults and cartwheels on the street is going viral. The video is becoming so popular that it even got the nod of approval from retired world-class Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci.

Giving a perfect 10 to the duo, the five-time Olympic gold medalist shared the video on Twitter and wrote: “This is Awesome”. The video features a girl and a boy somersaulting and cartwheeling their way, presumably to school. Take a look at the video:

Many netizens took to Twitter to appreciate Comaneci for sharing and appreciating raw rural talent. Take a look at the reactions:

Known for popularising gymnastics around the globe, Comaneci is the first gymnast to get a perfect score of 10.0 at the Olympics.

