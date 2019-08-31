Watch: Nadia Comaneci praises these school kids for amazing gymnastic skills

A TikTok video of two school kids in uniform doing somersaults and cartwheels on the street is going viral. The video is becoming so popular that it even got the nod of approval from retired world-class Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci.

Giving a perfect 10 to the duo, the five-time Olympic gold medalist shared the video on Twitter and wrote: “This is Awesome”. The video features a girl and a boy somersaulting and cartwheeling their way, presumably to school. Take a look at the video:

This is awesome pic.twitter.com/G3MxCo0TzG — Nadia Comaneci (@nadiacomaneci10) August 29, 2019

Many netizens took to Twitter to appreciate Comaneci for sharing and appreciating raw rural talent. Take a look at the reactions:

Unforgettable…your perfect 10 effort….Huge fan of yours Nadia. Glad to see this appreciation of school kids having fun. — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) August 30, 2019

And pur kids doing this on a concrete Road is fabulous, fearless stuff. Cheers to these wonderful free birds enkoyig thier day

Talent abundant to be polishes. — ShivaM (@India_legally) August 30, 2019

I guess, that’s my #India! 🇮🇳

Hey kids, you are getting compliments from non other than the #perfect10 girl, the #QueenOfGymnastics!… Treasure the moment!!! ☺️🤩 — Sharad Kelkar (@KelkarSharad) August 29, 2019

WOW!!! These kids may not even realise the magnitude of the compliment from the greatest of all time… 🙏 — Subir Palit (@subirpalit) August 30, 2019

Perfect 10 for the kids! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Jose Garoffalo (@josegaroffalo) August 29, 2019

Thank you Nadia for your encouraging words.Wish you could visit India to train the youngsetrs.Our Sports Minister @KirenRijiju will welcome you. — Yogesh 🇮🇳 (@yogashar99) August 30, 2019

Known for popularising gymnastics around the globe, Comaneci is the first gymnast to get a perfect score of 10.0 at the Olympics.