Watch: Kerala woman hailed as hero for standing her ground against bus in wrong lane

A woman from Kerala is being hailed on social media after a video emerged of her standing up to a bus on the wrong side of the road, and forces it to follow the rules.

Advertising

In a video that’s doing the rounds on social media, the woman who is riding a two-wheeler is seen standing stock still in front of the state transport bus that is on the wrong side of the road.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus headed from Kasaragod to Kottayam initially stops, and then slowly returns to the left side of the road. Throughout, the woman stays still.

The video caught the eye of popular Malayam actor Uni Mukundan, who shared the clip on his Facebook page and applauded the woman for standing her ground.

People on social media cheered for the woman and praised her for her determination.