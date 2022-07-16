Watch: Kerala harbour witnesses unusual waterspout as brief cyclone hits shore

While a cyclone on land is scary enough, it can be even more frightening at sea. Recently, fishermen in Kerala witnessed something similar when a cyclone left several of their boats damaged. Though people were not hurt, videos of a waterspout swirling in the sky have gone viral.

While strong gusty winds during monsoon are not new for coastal towns in Kerala, people at Vellayil Fishing Harbour in Kozhikode were on Friday surprised to see a huge column of water rising up to the sky as a brief cyclone developed on its shore.

Videos shared on social media by fisherfolk and boatmen show boats parked by the harbour colliding with one another in strong winds. In other footage, a few men are heard calling out to those about to go to the sea in small boats and asking them to return to land to stay safe.

Watch the video here:

According to Mathrubhumi, the cyclone hit the coast around 10.30 am as heavy winds and waves damaged boats and blew off their roofs, leading to losses of around Rs 3 lakh. The phenomenon lasted only a few minutes. No casualties were reported as workers were not present inside the boats at the time.

For the uninitiated, a waterspout is a column of rotating, cloud-filled wind and is mostly of two major types: tornadic waterspouts and fair-weather waterspouts. “Tornadic waterspouts get their start as true tornadoes. Influenced by winds associated with severe thunderstorms, air rises and rotates on a vertical axis,” according to National Geographic. Contrary to popular belief, a waterspout descends from a cumulus cloud in the sky and does not “spout” from the water, it added.