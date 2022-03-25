Watch: Kerala boy escapes death twice while riding a bicycle

In a scary incident, an eight-year-old boy in Kerala escaped death not once but twice in a matter of a few seconds. The moment caught on a CCTV camera has gone viral.

The boy’s narrow escape from what could have been a fatal accident has left netizens jaw-dropped. However, the boy managed to survive with a few bruises.

The video shows the boy riding a bicycle on a busy road. As he sped away, he bumped into a two-wheeler coming from the opposite side, falling off his cycle. As he skidded off the road, a state bus that was behind the motorbike ran over the boy’s cycle. The boy managed to escape unhurt.

As the bus ran over the bicycle, a car right behind it came to a screeching halt, while the boy who rolled onto the other side of the road was seen getting back up on his feet in horror. While the bicycle was completed crushed under the bus’s pressure the boy was seen visibly unharmed.

According to local reports, the accident happened at Chorukkala near Taliparamba in Kerala’s Kannur on Sunday around 4.30 pm.

ETV Telangana reported that the boy was riding a new bicycle he got from his family. While riding the bicycle around his house, he suddenly lost control and dashed fast on the road, meeting with an accident.