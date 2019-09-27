Toggle Menu
Watch: Bengaluru traffic police helps clear waterlogged road using a spadehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/watch-karnataka-traffic-police-clears-water-logged-part-of-a-road-internet-hails-him-a-hero-6033555/

Watch: Bengaluru traffic police helps clear waterlogged road using a spade

Many also tagged the city's civic Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and expressed their disappointment over their handling of waterlogging:

Karnataka traffic police officer clear out a waterlogged part of the road, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Trending, Indian Express
In the clip, the police officer single-handedly tries to clear the water out into a nearby drain using a spade

A video of a Bengaluru traffic police officer helping clear a waterlogged street is going viral. The video, which was shared by Twitter user @AkshayVandure1 on Thursday shows the official going well beyond the call of duty to ensure the street didn’t remain waterlogged.

In the clip, the officer is seen trying to move the water into a nearby drain using a spade. Netizens took to Twitter to praise the official and also prodded the Bangalore City Police’s official handle to recognise the officer’s service.

Here are some of the reactions to the video:

Many also tagged the city’s civic Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and expressed their disappointment over their handling of waterlogging:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android