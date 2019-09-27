Watch: Bengaluru traffic police helps clear waterlogged road using a spade

A video of a Bengaluru traffic police officer helping clear a waterlogged street is going viral. The video, which was shared by Twitter user @AkshayVandure1 on Thursday shows the official going well beyond the call of duty to ensure the street didn’t remain waterlogged.

In the clip, the officer is seen trying to move the water into a nearby drain using a spade. Netizens took to Twitter to praise the official and also prodded the Bangalore City Police’s official handle to recognise the officer’s service.

Here are some of the reactions to the video:

Really without the great noble (though it is not their job) service the city come stand still. we salute @blrcitytraffic @blrcitytraffic . No words are enough to appreciate. — Maa Tujhe Salam (@SalamTuje) September 26, 2019

True. Bangalore traffic police is the most selfless and hardworking people who deal with even the worst conditions with professionalism and a smile. — Anon (@untimely_words) September 26, 2019

He is a not public servant he is the real hero — Piyush Agrawal (@piyushtajpuria) September 27, 2019

Please reward him with something — Nihar Samanta (@NiharSamanta) September 27, 2019

Respect for people like him who don’t differentiate between their JD and public welfare! — VIshal B (@V1SHAL_IN) September 26, 2019

Many also tagged the city’s civic Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and expressed their disappointment over their handling of waterlogging:

Not at all happy. What the Hell is BBMP doing? Why don’t they do this job. I have seen many traffic constable doing this type of work. BBMP is responsible and should be fixed now!!! — Bharath (@cbharathin) September 27, 2019

It is not adarsha… It’s sad that a policeman has to do the work of the Civic authorities. If police can fine ordinary citizens for not wearing a helmet, why can’t they fine the local MLA or rthe corporator for bad roads? — Thrivikramaa (@thrivikramaa) September 26, 2019

@BlrCityPolice humble request to recognise this kind of officers. they deserve more then social media PR. Yes I have seen police officers have been targeted for wrong doing and finalized too, at the same time it’s nice to see they have been recognised for this kind of Nobel cause — chidU (@itschidu4u) September 26, 2019