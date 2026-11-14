Watch: Jharkhand RJD MLA climbs on man’s back to cross knee-deep river, tumbles midway

A video of Jharkhand MLA Naresh Prasad Singh falling into the Dhuriya River while attempting to cross it on a man’s back has gone viral. The November 11 incident in Palamu district has triggered criticism of the RJD MLA’s conduct and renewed villagers’ demands for a bridge.

According to online reports, the Vishrampur legislator, who was travelling to Ghasidag panchayat for a religious event, opted to climb onto the back of a man to cross the stream, which was reportedly only knee-deep, without getting wet.

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In the viral footage, the man is seen wading carefully into the water with the MLA perched on his back. However, midway across the river, the carrier loses his footing, sending both himself and the legislator tumbling into the water.