Watch: Amazon chief Jeff Bezos celebrates Makar Sankranti by flying kites with children

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is currently in India, and after a visit to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial a video has emerged of him celebrating Makar Sankranti by flying kites with children.

Dressed in traditional Indian attire, Bezos is seen interacting with a group of children at an undisclosed location in the national capital.

“Can I fly kites?” he asks the group of youngsters in the video shared on his Instagram handle.

When a girl asks him whether he has flown a kite before, Bezos replies that he used to, when he was a kid.

“But haven’t flown a kite in a long time, it brings back memories…”, he continues, as another girl quips in saying, “you are missing it!”

At the end of the video, he is seen thanking his ‘kite instructors’ for the quick lesson and gave them high-fives. “Any day is a good day when you get to fly a kite. #ThankYouIndia,” said the post on Instagram.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi on Wednesday, Bezos said he feels the 21st century is “going to be the Indian century.”

He also declared that Amazon Inc will invest $1 billion in digitizing small- and medium-businesses in India and expects to export $10 billion worth of India-made goods by 2025.

The visit by Bezos comes at a time when his company is facing an investigation opened by the Competition Commission of India, in addition to strident protests from traders who have organised sit-ins and public rallies in 300 cities across the country.

Bezos is also likely to meet corporate leaders including Mukesh Ambani and Ratan Tata in Mumbai later during the week. The Competition Commission of India on Monday ordered an investigation into alleged malpractices by Amazon India and Flipkart insofar as deep discounting and preferred selling of mobile phones are concerned.

