Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Watch: IndiGo pilot flies his pilot mother for the first time, calls it an ‘honour’

Many shared their thoughts on the memorable experience commenting it must have meant as much to his mother as well.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 10, 2022 12:11:42 pm
For any parent, it’s a great delight and honour when their children follow in their footsteps. A young man has taken up the same profession as his mother and expressed his joy after flying his pilot mother as a passenger. A video of the mother and son is now melting hearts online.

On the occasion of Mothers’ Day, the IndiGo pilot shared a special announcement for his mother on a flight he was steering to mark the moment, saying it was a great honour. In the video shared on Facebook by the airline, First Officer Amar Thakur was seen presenting his mother, also in a pilot’s uniform, with flowers. He then shared why this moment mattered to him so much.

Talking on the in-flight phone, the 24-year-old Thakur said he had flown as a passenger on many of his mother’s flights but it was the first time the tables had turned.

Watch the beautiful moment here:

“Ladies and gentlemen, boys & girls, this is your first officer Aman Thakur. May I please have your attention for a while. As we all know, Mother’s Day is a very special day being Mother’s Day. I am sure you must be pouring all your love and respects to your mother. I would like to make a small homage to my mum on Mother’s Day,” he said.

“Thank you for everything that you have done for me and thank you so much for being there for me,” he added.

The video has gone viral gathering over 7 million views as it struck a chord with many online. Many shared their thoughts on the memorable experience commenting it must have meant as much to his mother as well. “The best gift to her is that he chose her profession as his career,” remarked one user.

