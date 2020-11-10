Watch: How dogs and monkeys reacted to this ‘fake’ tiger prank

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed for 3.5 million views and has been flooded with people responding to the clip.

Playing pranks on animals can be hilarious and a video capturing the reaction of dogs and monkeys to a tiger soft toy has left netizens in splits. The video has now gone viral on several social media platforms.

Shared on the YouTube channel ‘Angel Naga’, the video shows several instances of how different animals reacted to the fake tiger. From running away to barking at the ‘tiger’, this is how each animal responded to the prank.

Watch the video here:

The clip concludes with a person feeding the animals he just pranked. Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over 3.5 million times and has been flooded with people responding to the clip.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd