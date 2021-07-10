scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 10, 2021
Watch: Himalayan black bear play with block of ice to beat Siliguri heat

The video, originally shared by news agency ANI, featured Daddy the Himalayan Black Bear laying down in a pool of water, holding on to a block of ice.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 10, 2021 11:34:44 am
In a video that is making rounds on the internet, a Himalayan black bear, spotted near West Bengal’s Siliguri was seen playing with a block of ice. The video, which is now delighting netizens, surfaced from Bengal Safari, a wildlife park located in the city outskirts.

The video, originally shared by news agency ANI, featured Daddy, the Himalayan Black Bear laying down in a pool of water, holding on to a block of ice.

Take a look here:

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Awww.. so cute, I wish I could hug and play along, while another wrote,” Wholesome”.

Since being shared on Twitter, the 49-second video has garnered over 4 lakh views. Check out some reactions to the video here:

