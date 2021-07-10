Watch: Himalayan black bear play with block of ice to beat Siliguri heat

Since being shared on Twitter, the 49-second video has garnered over 4 lakh views.

In a video that is making rounds on the internet, a Himalayan black bear, spotted near West Bengal’s Siliguri was seen playing with a block of ice. The video, which is now delighting netizens, surfaced from Bengal Safari, a wildlife park located in the city outskirts.

The video, originally shared by news agency ANI, featured Daddy, the Himalayan Black Bear laying down in a pool of water, holding on to a block of ice.

#WATCH | Daddy, the Himalayan Black Bear of Bengal Safari plays with a block of ice to beat the heat in Siliguri pic.twitter.com/MbZng8SlX4 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2021

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Awww.. so cute, I wish I could hug and play along, while another wrote,” Wholesome”.

Since being shared on Twitter, the 49-second video has garnered over 4 lakh views.

