Watch: Himalayan black bear play with block of ice to beat Siliguri heat

In a video that is making rounds on the internet, a Himalayan black bear, spotted near West Bengal’s Siliguri was seen playing with a block of ice. The video, which is now delighting netizens, surfaced from Bengal Safari, a wildlife park located in the city outskirts.
The video, originally shared by news agency ANI, featured Daddy, the Himalayan Black Bear laying down in a pool of water, holding on to a block of ice.
#WATCH | Daddy, the Himalayan Black Bear of Bengal Safari plays with a block of ice to beat the heat in Siliguri pic.twitter.com/MbZng8SlX4
Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Awww.. so cute, I wish I could hug and play along, while another wrote,” Wholesome”.
Since being shared on Twitter, the 49-second video has garnered over 4 lakh views. Check out some reactions to the video here:
Wholesome ❤❤
Awww so cute :) Finally something good!
Awww.. so cuteee.. wish i cud hug n play along
So cute
Too much heat
Need more ice
*le Polar bear: pic.twitter.com/1ONmtO6vkV
cutie !
It Feels like a man in sahara found a pond. Who used to stay in Siberia.
