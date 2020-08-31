scorecardresearch
Monday, August 31, 2020
Watch: Nilgiris forest officials rescue bear trapped in ditch

After being alerted of the incident, officials of the Nilgiris north range reached out to help the animal and put out a ladder for it to climb.

By: Trends Desk | Updated: August 31, 2020 10:39:03 am
bear, bear rescue, bear rescue Nilgiri, tamil Nadu, bear rescue tamil nadu viral video, trending, indian expressSince being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions among netizens with many lauding the staff for helping the animal.

A dramatic rescue operation of a bear trapped in a ditch near Doddabetta tea park has gone viral on social media, with many praising the rescue officials.

The 1.11-minute clip, which was shared by Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan, shows the animal pacing around the ditch in order to find a way out. However, with the walls being too high, the bear fails to climb out of it.

After being alerted of the incident, officials of the Nilgiris north range reached out to help the animal and put out a ladder for it to climb. “How to rescue a bear. With all the risks Nilgiri FD staff did it. In the end, you can see a happy bear,” tweeted Kaswan while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions among netizens, with many lauding the staff for helping the animal and showing nerves of steel. Some were also amused when the rescue team ran in one direction while the animal in the other.

