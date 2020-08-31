Watch: Nilgiris forest officials rescue bear trapped in ditch

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions among netizens with many lauding the staff for helping the animal.

A dramatic rescue operation of a bear trapped in a ditch near Doddabetta tea park has gone viral on social media, with many praising the rescue officials.

The 1.11-minute clip, which was shared by Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan, shows the animal pacing around the ditch in order to find a way out. However, with the walls being too high, the bear fails to climb out of it.

After being alerted of the incident, officials of the Nilgiris north range reached out to help the animal and put out a ladder for it to climb. “How to rescue a bear. With all the risks Nilgiri FD staff did it. In the end, you can see a happy bear,” tweeted Kaswan while sharing the video.

How to rescue a bear. With all the risks Nilgiri FD staff did it. In the end you can feel a happy bear. pic.twitter.com/P6RC9tgW5A — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 30, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions among netizens, with many lauding the staff for helping the animal and showing nerves of steel. Some were also amused when the rescue team ran in one direction while the animal in the other.

Amazing work done by our FD👏 https://t.co/RTW5agC8LT — Trikansh Sharma (@Trikanshsharma) August 30, 2020

Best part is bear adjusted the ladder before climbing it 🤗 https://t.co/ZreVacZEXQ — rajeev (@arajeev987) August 30, 2020

Seems like a scene out of Mowgli with Baloo and people from the “man village”! https://t.co/G8B1zsiODy — Ishank Juneja (@ishankjuneja) August 30, 2020

Kudos to the Nilgiri Forest staff . Best rescue technique with minimal ‘tamjham’ and the #Slothbear found its way back to freedom. @BearTrust https://t.co/zZ5VzR4G15 — Debobroto Sircar (@DebobrotoSircar) August 30, 2020

Who’s more afraid of the other? Bear of the fire wielding humans or humans of the bear? 😂

On a serious note, hats off and salute to these brave heroes for helping the poor bear in distress! Thank you, forest warriors. 💚🙏 — Ahimsa Rising Ⓥ (@AhimsaRising) August 30, 2020

I feel he must have understood that he is being helped. — Ada Shriadhar (@AdaShriadhar) August 30, 2020

