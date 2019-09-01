Watch: Heartwarming video of elderly women dancing at Guwahati old-age home melts hearts online

An adorable video of a couple of elderly women dancing enthusiastically during an event at an old-age home in Guwahati is being circulated widely across social media.

The video shared by Mother Old Age Home, Guwahati, on their Facebook page shows elderly women dancing enthusiastically to Assamese songs. An elderly woman was also seen throwing in some gracefull Bihu moves to go with the Assamese song. Watch the adorable video here:

The clip also shows a woman encouraging her friends from the audience to join her in the dance floor. Netizens couldn’t help but appreciate the liveliness and enthusiasm of the elderly ladies. Take a look at the heatwarming reactions: