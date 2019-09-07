Watch: Heartwarming video of elderly woman dancing to a busker’s tune is all good vibes

A video of an old woman dancing her heart out in Toluca, Mexico to the beats of a street musician is proving all perceptions about age wrong and is going viral on the internet for all the right reasons.

The video, shared by Daily Mail on their Instagram account, shows Lupita dancing enthusiastically while a busker plays some tunes on his electric guitar. The woman is also seen throwing in some classy moves, bobbing her head and swinging her hands in sync with the music.

According to the Daily Mail, Lupita is a local celebrity, famous for dancing with buskers. Watch the heartwarming video here:



The elderly women, who proved that age is just a number, has garnered appreciations from people around the world. Take a look at the heartwarming reactions: