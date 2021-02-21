Watch: Heartwarming rescue of an injured owl leaves netizens emotional

"This is heart touching. Feeding birds like a mother," read one of the many comments on the viral clip. (Source: @ParveenKaswan/Twitter)

A video of a volunteer nursing an injured owl back to health has left netizens emotional after it went viral on social media. The 1.33-minute clip was shared by Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan along with a caption that read, “This short video will bring smiles to your faces.”

In the viral clip, a man can be seen looking after a visibly unwell owl and helping it recover. According to the post by Kaswan, the man in the video is a volunteer named Dinbandhu babu, who often rescues animals and takes care of them till they have recovered.

A government teacher by profession, he has continued to dedicate his time to animals for several years now. “From civet cats to birds and from turtles to all kind of snakes, he rescues them and looks after them,” Kaswan added.

Watch the video here:

This short video will bring smiles to your faces. Bird thanked in the end. pic.twitter.com/LoYTEuXeVt — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 20, 2021

The clip concludes with the healthy owl being freed away in the forest.

He is Dinbandhu babu. One of our volunteer. I have never seen more dedicated person than him. From civet cats to birds & from turtles to all kind of snakes. He rescues them and look after them. Doing this form last many many years. By profession he is a government teacher. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 20, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 30,000 views with netizens lauding Dinbandhu for his passion and dedication towards animals. “This is heart touching. Feeding birds like a mother,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Goodness always wins , no matter how manu bad elements are there in the society. Salute this man — MARTIAN (@IamtheRK1) February 20, 2021

Oh! Thank God! What you see in such videos is cruelty being inflicted on the animals .here he is an angel.#kudos — Mamta Shah (@IamForBharat) February 20, 2021

Obviously,,it’s a act of kindful hearted peoples,,,

Glad to see,, — कुं. राष्ट्रमित्र (@Karnal1972) February 20, 2021

Patiently feeding the bird. True samartian 🙏🏻 — Pooja 🇮🇳 (@beyoond_starz) February 20, 2021