Sunday, February 21, 2021
Latest news

Watch: Heartwarming rescue of an injured owl leaves netizens emotional

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 21, 2021 1:53:41 pm
"This is heart touching. Feeding birds like a mother," read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

A video of a volunteer nursing an injured owl back to health has left netizens emotional after it went viral on social media. The 1.33-minute clip was shared by Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan along with a caption that read, “This short video will bring smiles to your faces.”

In the viral clip, a man can be seen looking after a visibly unwell owl and helping it recover. According to the post by Kaswan, the man in the video is a volunteer named Dinbandhu babu, who often rescues animals and takes care of them till they have recovered.

A government teacher by profession, he has continued to dedicate his time to animals for several years now. “From civet cats to birds and from turtles to all kind of snakes, he rescues them and looks after them,” Kaswan added.

Watch the video here:

The clip concludes with the healthy owl being freed away in the forest.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 30,000 views with netizens lauding Dinbandhu for his passion and dedication towards animals. “This is heart touching. Feeding birds like a mother,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

