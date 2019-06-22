Watch: UP minister gets shoelace tied from govt employee, defends himself citing Lord Ram

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Laxmi Narayan is drawing flak online after a video of a government employee tying his shoelace at a Yoga Day event went viral. At an event in Shahjahanpur Friday, the video showed the minister from Chhat surrounded by others, while a man identified as a government employee by news agency ANI was seen helping him tie his laces. The video quickly caught the attention of people online and many were irked to see the minister using someone’s help.

#WATCH: UP Minister Laxmi Narayan gets his shoelace tied by a government employee at a yoga event in Shahjahanpur, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/QbVxiQM7bI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 22, 2019

Netizens remarked, “He can’t bend to tie his shoelaces. What sort of Yoga will he do?” The video created a huge buzz online with people slamming the BJP minister for his actions.

However, it was his reaction to the video that further infuriated many online. The minister justified his actions saying, “If any brother, nephew or any person in the family ties my shoelace, then it is an example of the same country where Bharat ji kept Lord Ram’s khadau (wooden slippers) on the throne and ruled for 14 years when he was in exile. You should appreciate this,” the minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

Here’s what Twitterati had to say about the incident:

This is disgusting! In all probability, the person holding the shoe might be more qualified than the minister comparing himself to ram. @myogiadityanath please look at your ministers. Long way to go for BJP to get rid of self indulgent ministers like this. https://t.co/mx7N0RrphW — Akshay (@agnihotribhat) June 22, 2019

He can’t bend to tie his shoe laces. What sort of Yoga will he do. — abdul hakim (@abdulha41130342) June 22, 2019

@AmitShah @myogiadityanath How this minister will perform if he don’t want to do his won work https://t.co/1gTtjv425f — Lagnajit Dhal (@LagnajitDhal) June 22, 2019

Disgusting and shameful https://t.co/vtl0raKUIu — Arun Sharma (@arunsharmaneuro) June 22, 2019

STOP WITH THIS DISRESPECT TO GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES @myogiadityanath https://t.co/mayAQ1YhD7 — Aryaman Arora (@iDennisArora) June 22, 2019

He was too fit to wear shoe by himself by doing and promoting yoga from so many years — fasi (@profasi07) June 22, 2019

Wtf, people like him should be sacked immediately. If he can’t bend himself and wear shoes then how can be discharge his duties. Some people think they are royals if they become politicians, even royals doesn’t behave like this now a days — Rashid khan (@Rashidk_India) June 22, 2019

If he is comparing himself with Lord Ram then one day he should be seen eating his subordinates’s tasted food like Ram had eaten ‘shabri ke juthe ber’. — AM (@anshumahalka) June 22, 2019

Who made such kid a minister who doesn’t know how to wear shoes!? — Deep Vora (@deep9007) June 22, 2019

So he is Lord Ram now…🤔🤔🤔 — Animesh Kumar🇮🇳 (@animeshkmr73) June 22, 2019

You are no Ram, neither is he Bharat https://t.co/aQdNl5FWKv — 𝙶𝙰𝚁𝚄𝙳𝙰 #TeamTrueIndology (@SMeieX) June 22, 2019

What a shame! This is how our government wants to end VIP culture. We are expecting some serious action from UP CM to end such behavior. @myogiadityanath @narendramodi @AmitShah https://t.co/mQGH8vzxy5 — Umesh Bhagat (@uk_bhagat) June 22, 2019

This is bad.

Such attitude shouldn’t be allowed https://t.co/q92q1xafpB — Madhu Raman (@madhuraman3004) June 22, 2019

Such a shame to humanity and we are expecting betterment of India from such hypocrite politicians. — Sidhanth (@sidh_84) June 22, 2019

Ridiculus ststement of defend🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/gviU4rJHyg — Sahil Manorama Sharma🇮🇳 (@sirsaboysahil) June 22, 2019