Watch: UP minister gets shoelace tied from govt employee, defends himself citing Lord Ram

Talking to media after the footage started doing rounds on social media, the minister justified his actions and said he appreciates the government employee for his gesture.

The video of the minister being helped by a govt employee to put on his shoes is going viral. (Source: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Laxmi Narayan is drawing flak online after a video of a government employee tying his shoelace at a Yoga Day event went viral. At an event in Shahjahanpur Friday, the video showed the minister from Chhat surrounded by others, while a man identified as a government employee by news agency ANI was seen helping him tie his laces. The video quickly caught the attention of people online and many were irked to see the minister using someone’s help.

Netizens remarked, “He can’t bend to tie his shoelaces. What sort of Yoga will he do?” The video created a huge buzz online with people slamming the BJP minister for his actions.

However, it was his reaction to the video that further infuriated many online. The minister justified his actions saying, “If any brother, nephew or any person in the family ties my shoelace, then it is an example of the same country where Bharat ji kept Lord Ram’s khadau (wooden slippers) on the throne and ruled for 14 years when he was in exile. You should appreciate this,” the minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

Here’s what Twitterati had to say about the incident:

