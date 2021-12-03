Watch: Panchayat staffer chases goat that got away with papers

In an unusual incident, panchayat officials in Uttar Pradesh had to deal with an intruder who ran away with papers: a goat! A video of a staff member chasing the animal to retrieve the documents has left social media users amused and shocked at the same time.

In Kanpur’s Chaubepur block, a goat got a hold of some papers and was seen trying to munch on them when it was spotted by a man. The man tried to get the documents from the animal, but couldn’t keep up with it. According to local reports, the goat subsequently wandered into a room at the panchayat office.

“Arre yaar dede (Please give it back),” a person is heard saying in the background of the video, cajoling the goat. However, the goat didn’t pay attention to him. The video was circulated widely across social media sites, triggered humorous reactions.

Watch the viral video here:

कानपुर भी गज़बे है भाई.. एक बकरी सरकारी कार्यालय से पेपर चबा के भाग रही है और कर्मचारी पीछा कर रहे है pic.twitter.com/ql6Yt0D3aE — Rajeev Nigam (@apnarajeevnigam) December 1, 2021

As the video went viral, many claimed that the animal had fled with important documents. Officials later clarified that it was not the case. “The goat ran away with scrap papers from a canteen near the office, not the official documents,” BDO Manulal Yadav told news agency ANI.

Kanpur: On a viral video of a goat running away with some papers in its mouth, that many believed were official documents of Chaubepur block office, BDO Manulal Yadav yesterday said, “The goat ran away with scrap papers from a canteen near the office, not the official documents.” pic.twitter.com/xZAAwcEfQ4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 2, 2021

Although the officials tried to assure everyone that no important papers were taken by the goat, the fact that staff were seen running after it raised doubts online.