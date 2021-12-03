scorecardresearch
Friday, December 03, 2021
Watch: Panchayat staffer chases goat that got away with papers

In a viral video, a panchayat staff member was seen chasing a goat that ran away with some papers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 3, 2021 5:08:34 pm
kanpur, kanpur goat video, goat run away with official document, kanpur panchayat goat steal paper, Chaubepur block goat video, indian expressThe video showed an employee chasing the goat to get the papers back from its mouth.

In an unusual incident, panchayat officials in Uttar Pradesh had to deal with an intruder who ran away with papers: a goat! A video of a staff member chasing the animal to retrieve the documents has left social media users amused and shocked at the same time.

In Kanpur’s Chaubepur block, a goat got a hold of some papers and was seen trying to munch on them when it was spotted by a man. The man tried to get the documents from the animal, but couldn’t keep up with it. According to local reports, the goat subsequently wandered into a room at the panchayat office.

“Arre yaar dede (Please give it back),” a person is heard saying in the background of the video, cajoling the goat. However, the goat didn’t pay attention to him. The video was circulated widely across social media sites, triggered humorous reactions.

Watch the viral video here:

As the video went viral, many claimed that the animal had fled with important documents. Officials later clarified that it was not the case. “The goat ran away with scrap papers from a canteen near the office, not the official documents,” BDO Manulal Yadav told news agency ANI.

Although the officials tried to assure everyone that no important papers were taken by the goat, the fact that staff were seen running after it raised doubts online.

