Watch: Girl loses shoe and precious seconds, still manages to outrun everyone

A recent video showing a runner winning a race despite a rough start proves the saying—“To stumble is not to fall”.

The now-viral video shot during what appears to be a school sports event, shows children lined up for a race. When the race starts a runner falls back as her shoe comes off. The girl then steps back, wears her shoe, and starts running. Within seconds she picks up the pace and starts leading the race as she crosses the finishing line and comes first.

The video, which appears to have been filmed by the runner’s relatives, first went viral after it was shared by a Twitter account that goes by the handle @AccordingBoxing. In less than a day, it has received 3.6 million views.

It was later reported by many Twitter users that the girl in the video is the daughter of famous boxer Terence Crawford. Crawford also reshared the video from his Twitter handle.

😳🤔Probably would’ve broken a record had that shoe stayed on from da jump!! — Mike bogan (@MikeCiroc) May 9, 2022

Most people would have not even tried to put the shoe back on and finish the race let alone go on and win it 👏👏👏👏 — Birmingham boy TV. (@BoyBirminghamTv) May 10, 2022

Just like her dad, she lets the competition think they have a chance early, and then… https://t.co/Ax5MOH6dWr — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) May 9, 2022

Amazing. Hard work and superior genetics. The rest of us normals don’t stand a chance.😂 — Lee (@Mculee) May 9, 2022

Lost her shoe gave them a 10-15 second head start and still ended up dusting them, LEVELS. — ZAY GREEDO 🇵🇷 (@ZAYGREEDO) May 10, 2022

Okay. If you do nothing else today. Watch this kid! https://t.co/0Myw9Xinsz — Michael Johnson (@MJGold) May 9, 2022

WOW!!! Heart of a champion. Incredible mindset. Though she’s stronger than the rest but to go back pick her shoe and sprint like a warrior regardless the opponents hmm she got great strides. “She Crawford her way to the front” lol 😆 Terence vs Spencer will be fire 🔥 — labby king (@labby_king) May 10, 2022

