Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Watch: Girl loses shoe and precious seconds, still manages to outrun everyone

Many Twitter users said that the winning runner in the video is boxer Terance Crawford’s daughter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 10, 2022 4:34:02 pm
Running wins face after tripping on a loose shoe, Inspiration sports video, viral video, Terence Crawford’s daughter wins race after a faulty start, Boxer Terence Crawford’s daughter wins race, Indian ExpressThe video of the race has gathered over 3.6 million views in less than a day.

A recent video showing a runner winning a race despite a rough start proves the saying—“To stumble is not to fall”.

The now-viral video shot during what appears to be a school sports event, shows children lined up for a race. When the race starts a runner falls back as her shoe comes off. The girl then steps back, wears her shoe, and starts running. Within seconds she picks up the pace and starts leading the race as she crosses the finishing line and comes first.

The video, which appears to have been filmed by the runner’s relatives, first went viral after it was shared by a Twitter account that goes by the handle @AccordingBoxing. In less than a day, it has received 3.6 million views.

It was later reported by many Twitter users that the girl in the video is the daughter of famous boxer Terence Crawford. Crawford also reshared the video from his Twitter handle.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Most people would have not even tried to put the shoe back on and finish the race let alone go on and win it ” Another person remarked, “Amazing. Hard work and superior genetics. The rest of us normals don’t stand a chance.”.

