Viral Video: Lioness and cubs make way for biker in Gujarat

A video of a lioness and her cubs being ‘very civil’ and making way for a man on his bike in Gujarat is going viral on social media.

In a clip that was reportedly recorded in the Gir national park in Gujarat, the lioness and cubs are seen strolling on a path that is lined with high grass. When a farmer approaches them he stops, but animals move aside making way for the motorcycle to pass.

Sharing the viral clip on Twitter, Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani wrote, “It is amazing to see them respecting humans’ space.” The MP said that the farmer was returning to his farm on the outskirts of the sanctuary, which is home to the largest population of Asiatic lions.

This #viralvideo shows a #Lioness & two cubs moving away to give way to a biker on the way to his farm near a village on the outskirts of #Gir sanctuary. It is amazing to see them respecting humans’ space. @ParveenKaswan @SanctuaryAsia @WWFINDIA @susantananda3 @NatGeoIndia pic.twitter.com/9yPM7Vvldc — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) February 3, 2020

The video sparked a debate on social media over human-animal conflict around sanctuaries. Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Ours is a Civilised country..

So are our lions😊

(Shared by ⁦@mpparimal⁩ ) pic.twitter.com/D01d7MyIZB — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 3, 2020

Live & let live. — Manmeet (@msgoindi59) February 4, 2020

Similarly we humans must respect the animal’s space — Satyen Mehta (@SatyenMehta1) February 3, 2020

Watched too many videos of #Gir lions. Never seen them attacking humans, even if humans are getting real close to them with their motor bikes. Surreal behavior of Asiatic Lions. — Ajay Malage (@BeingAjay_79) February 3, 2020

They know the traffic rules — Pushparani (@Pushpar00274777) February 3, 2020

In Gujrat, People and Lions coexist.

Lions wonder into Human areas, and they don’t mind each other’s presence — Navyodai (@Navyodai) February 3, 2020

but don’t think humans are civilised as inch by inch they are encroaching civilised animals space. how pathetic humans which takes such suicidal acts as adventurous and a matter of pride. — #INDIAhatesCAA_NRC/NPR (@stn_in) February 4, 2020

Thats is the greateness of people and wildlife of Gir, Gujarat. They both consider eachother family.❤ https://t.co/x1cQs6ootz — Hetal Oza (@hetal007_oza) February 3, 2020

Leaving apart all ethicality of it all, that is scary as hell! — avkoshy (@avkoshy) February 4, 2020

How are these encounters handled by the lions and the people so easily 😳 I will be shaking in my knees if a lioness stand in front of my bike — AnuMeera (@AnuMeera2024) February 3, 2020

As our recent explainer on the relocation of cheetahs in India pointed out, the last wild population of the Asiatic lion survives in Gujarat’s Gir where the cat is only a natural calamity or an epidemic away from meeting same fate as the cheetah, which went extinct in India. The plan to secure the lions in a second home has been hanging fire since 1993.

