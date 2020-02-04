Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Viral Video: Lioness and cubs make way for biker in Gujarat

The video that went viral on social media sparked a debate on social media over human-animal conflict around sanctuaries.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 4, 2020 1:06:35 pm
gir lions, gir forest, lioness cubs, lioness gives way to man, lion makes way for man, indian express, gujarat news The mother and her babies were seen going back into the forest grassland making way for the biker.

A video of a lioness and her cubs being ‘very civil’ and making way for a man on his bike in Gujarat is going viral on social media.

In a clip that was reportedly recorded in the Gir national park in Gujarat, the lioness and cubs are seen strolling on a path that is lined with high grass. When a farmer approaches them he stops, but animals move aside making way for the motorcycle to pass.

Sharing the viral clip on Twitter, Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani wrote, “It is amazing to see them respecting humans’ space.” The MP said that the farmer was returning to his farm on the outskirts of the sanctuary, which is home to the largest population of Asiatic lions.

Watch the video here:

The video sparked a debate on social media over human-animal conflict around sanctuaries. Here’s how people reacted to the video:

As our recent explainer on the relocation of cheetahs in India pointed out, the last wild population of the Asiatic lion survives in Gujarat’s Gir where the cat is only a natural calamity or an epidemic away from meeting same fate as the cheetah, which went extinct in India. The plan to secure the lions in a second home has been hanging fire since 1993.

