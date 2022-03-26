Watch: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah performs folk dance at his native village

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah performed Veera Kunitha, a traditional folk dance form from Karnataka, during a temple fair. Now, a video of the politician performing the dance has created a buzz online.

In the video, Siddaramaiah, the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, can be seen dancing with a group of men in his native village of Siddaramanahundi during the Siddarameshwara Jatra.

The video shows him and others singing at the temple festival, while a massive crowd gathers around and cheers along as they dance to the beats of traditional drums and flutes.

The video went viral after it was shared online by Siddaramaiah’s son, Yathindra, a Congress MLA from Varuna constituency in Mysuru.

According to local reports, the senior politician danced and enthralled the crowd for about 40 minutes. “I’m glad to be here. I never miss our hometown fair. I had come here even when I was a deputy chief minister and Chief Minister as well. Now, I am back again,” Siddaramaiah was quoted by ETV Bharat.

The Congress leader said he would have danced with more vigour had it not been for his diabetes. “I might have forgotten the songs but I began dancing automatically to the beats,” the 73-year-old said, adding that he had learnt the dance when young, according to Udayavani.

The fair takes place once every two years but it hasn’t been organised for the last six years due to the pandemic and renovation work. This year saw public thronging the temple and participating in the fair with renewed spirits, local media reported.