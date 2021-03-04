Watch: Forest staff in Gujarat rescue lion cub trapped in net using bare hands

Viewed over 8,000 times, the viral clip has been flooded with netizens lauding the forest officials for helping the trapped cub.

In a heartwarming video, a lion cub was rescued by forest staff and field researchers in Gujarat after it got caught in the net.

The 2.08-minute clip, tweeted by Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey, features a lion cub entangled in the net as the forest officials attempt to release it. Using their bare hands and sticks, the field staff manage to catch hold of the cub and are finally able to set it free.

According to the post, the forest guards in Rajula, Greater Gir rushed to the spot when they heard a loud roar and found a lion cub trapped in the net. The lioness was sitting nearby along with the other cubs. “To avoid strangulation of cub they put their lives at risk and freed the cub. Salute to our green guards,” Pandey wrote while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

Forest staffs and field researchers in Rajula, Greater Gir (Gujrat) heard a roar and found a lion cub trapped in net. Lioness with other cubs was sitting nearby. To avoid strangulation of cub they put their lives at risk and freed the cub. Salute to our green guards.@CentralIfs pic.twitter.com/sHloH9bb1J — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) March 4, 2021

Viewed over 8,000 times, the viral clip has been flooded with netizens lauding the forest officials for helping the trapped lion cub.

But who the hell put the net there????? — ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಜಿವಿ (@rt_hind) March 4, 2021

The service being rendered by Forest staff across India is highly underrated and mostly goes unnoticed. — Kaabir Khan (@kaabir06) March 4, 2021

Putting ones life to risk in saving the wild at risk. Salutations to our green soldiers 🙏🙏 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 4, 2021

Great job . Actually ppl should praise these real life hero’s than reel hero’s — Shree (@PatrioticIndia3) March 4, 2021

Salute to the green soldiers. — Aman (@Wildlifer_) March 4, 2021