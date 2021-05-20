‘God bless them’: Watch forest officials rescue elephant stuck in muddy ditch in Coorg

Many who came across the video showered words of appreciation to the officials for their timely intervention.

Forest officials rescued an elephant that fell into a muddy ditch in Coorg earlier this week and the video of the rescue is now making rounds of the internet. In the now-viral video, the elephant can be seen struggling to heave itself up in vain before the forest officials intervene with a JCB excavator.

Take a look here:

Saidpur Coorg. God bless them pic.twitter.com/T9ox9jhpmf — satish shah (@sats45) May 19, 2021

Using the excavator, the elephant was gently pushed up after which it managed to climb out of the ditch safely.

Many who came across the video showered words of appreciation to the officials for their timely intervention. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Such a delight to watch. ❤ to Who ever was behind this — Dharma Chandru (@dharmachandru) May 19, 2021

😍The show of gratitude…..

Amazing. — Veena Bhakta (@Veenabhakta) May 19, 2021

The thankful gesture the baby elephant gave back to JCB is ❤️❤️❤️ — Sonal..Nation First!! (@Sonal19729163) May 19, 2021

That ‘head bump’ was the equivalent of a fist pump symbolising gratitude – some sentiments like a thread weave through all sentient beings ❤🐘 — Priyansha | प्रियांशा (@_Priyansha__) May 19, 2021

I love the “thank you head butt” at the end. — Tom Fenstermacher (@tomfence) May 19, 2021

Baby was so patient and trying his Best to stay there and not fall😭😭❤❤❤❤ — Hazel🖤 (@DammnGirll) May 19, 2021

The gratitude was very special. — Coalition Tea Lady (@ItsBouquet) May 19, 2021

How wonderful — Sunanda Jain (@SunandaJain2) May 19, 2021

Awww so sweet…seemed like these elephant actually turned back to thank the crane ❤ — Renuka ❤ (@angelicrenuka) May 19, 2021

Made my day. Wow. Really god bless them. 😊🙏🙏🙏 — Archana P. Tandewala 🇮🇳 (@archi_tandewala) May 19, 2021

Recently, an elephant calf, stuck in a mud puddle, was rescued by forest officials from the Moleyur range of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. Video of the rescue mission, tweeted by the park’s handle, also created a buzz on the internet.