Thursday, May 20, 2021
‘God bless them’: Watch forest officials rescue elephant stuck in muddy ditch in Coorg

In the now-viral video, the elephant can be seen struggling to heave itself up before the forest officials intervened with a JCB excavator.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 20, 2021 1:19:18 pm
Elephant videos, Elephant rescue videos, Coorg, elephant stuck mud puddle rescue, Elephant rescue muddy ditch Coorg, Viral videos, Karnataka, Animal rescue videos, Trending news, Indian Express newsMany who came across the video showered words of appreciation to the officials for their timely intervention.

Forest officials rescued an elephant that fell into a muddy ditch in Coorg earlier this week and the video of the rescue is now making rounds of the internet. In the now-viral video, the elephant can be seen struggling to heave itself up in vain before the forest officials intervene with a JCB excavator.

Take a look here:

Using the excavator, the elephant was gently pushed up after which it managed to climb out of the ditch safely.
Many who came across the video showered words of appreciation to the officials for their timely intervention. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Recently, an elephant calf, stuck in a mud puddle, was rescued by forest officials from the Moleyur range of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. Video of the rescue mission, tweeted by the park’s handle, also created a buzz on the internet.

