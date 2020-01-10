Watch: Kerala fishermen’s unique protest on boats against CAA and NRC

People in about hundred boats joined in the unique ‘water march’ to protest against CAA and NRC. (Source: Nazeem Kottalath) People in about hundred boats joined in the unique ‘water march’ to protest against CAA and NRC. (Source: Nazeem Kottalath)

Fishermen in Kerala held a unique protest to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act in which they sailed waving the national flag and shouting slogans against the law. The video of the unique protest is now going viral on social media.

The special march was held in the Chaliyam area of Kozhikode on January 9. The rally was held from Chaliyam Jankar Jetty to Feroke puthiyapaalam (New Bridge) and back.

The invitation by the organisers said: “As a way of sustaining our country’s religious diversity, we request everyone and all fishworkers to participate with their boats, irrespective of what religion they belong to…”

The organisers said the protest was “against the central government’s move to deny citizenship to one community on the basis of their religion.”

Chanting “Whose land? Our land”, “Whose India it is? Our India”, people in boats participated in the rally.

Nazeem Kottalath, who shot the video that is going viral told IndianExpress.com, “These are the same fishermen, who both in 2018 and 2019 saved thousands of lives during the floods. This was their own way to oppose the CAA and NRC(National Registry of Citizens).”

