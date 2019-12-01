Watch: Elephant walks into an Army canteen in West Bengal, tosses furniture

A video of an elephant walking into an Army canteen in Hasimara, Bengal and tossing furniture is making rounds on the internet.

Watch the video here

The video shows the elephant clearing the furniture from its path before proceeding to an enclosure where the canteen staff is seen hiding. The animal doesn’t scare easily even when a staff member tried to distract it by burning some paper.

However, when another worker lights a bigger fire, the elephant starts to walk away. The video ends with the man chasing the animal out of the canteen.

According to reports, such incidents are common as the Army canteen is situated near the Chilapata forest in West Bengal. Wild animals are also known to frequent residential complexes in the area.

