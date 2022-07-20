Watch: Elephant prompts man to step out of its way by kicking up dirt towards him

Updated: July 20, 2022 5:00:44 pm
Elephants are considered one of the smartest animals in the wild. A recent video going viral on social media proved this once again.
In the undated video, one can see an elephant walking towards a man standing in front of a bush. The elephant comes up behind the man and kicks up dirt towards him in an attempt to nudge him away from the way.
The man, surprisingly unaware of the elephant’s presence, turns back and runs away from the animal. The gentle giant then crosses the spot where the man was previously standing.
This 23-second clip, which appears to have been recorded on a CCTV camera, was posted on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan.
A wild elephant wanted to go his way, but found a man in the way. Just see how he removed the obstruction without harming a life. pic.twitter.com/Z5oRjA8E9B
— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) July 3, 2022
Elephant is a Gentleman
— Konstantin (@KapitonNS) July 3, 2022
Elephants think of Humans as we humans thinks of puppies. We are like pets to them.
— A S (@Aaditya2Patil) July 4, 2022
ये हाथी कभी किसी स्कूल से तालीम लेकर नही आया पर समझदारी बहुत है।
— Dharmendra Kumar Kas (@kas_dharmendra) July 4, 2022
इंसानों से ज्यादा समझदार जानवर 🥰 इतने में इंसानों का ego बीच में आ जाता और लड़ाई का कारण बन जाता। जैसा अभी के माहौल में चल रहा लोग फालतू में लड़े जा रहे।
— Gaurav Singh 🇮🇳 (@iamgv09) July 3, 2022
OMG! How could he not hear the elephant? It’d have heavy footfalls for such a giant that it is!😀
— CittaCitti (@CittaCitti) July 3, 2022
Animals are actually better than humans. This planet would have been nicer if all humans believed to stay with one single belief and cared for each other. But there are differences everywhere. At least the animals think in the way nature wants them to think. And Humans don’t.
— Aatmann (@aatmannofficial) July 3, 2022
Its call the responsibility with power
— Born Traveler (@learnexplorer) July 4, 2022
When animals is more sensible than most of the humans…. 👇 https://t.co/gCYwsccMYJ
— 🕉️🇮🇳Rahul Bhattacharjee🇮🇳🕉️ (@rahulbh12) July 4, 2022
While tweeting the video, Sharan wrote, “A wild elephant wanted to go his way, but found a man in the way. Just see how he removed the obstruction without harming a life.”
His tweet soon went viral with over 6.8 lakh views and over 24,000 likes. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Its call the responsibility with power”. Another person remarked, “Animals are actually better than humans. This planet would have been nicer if all humans believed to stay with one single belief and cared for each other. But there are differences everywhere. At least the animals think in the way nature wants them to think. And Humans don’t.”
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
