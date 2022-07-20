scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Watch: Elephant prompts man to step out of its way by kicking up dirt towards him

The undated, 23-second CCTV video was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 20, 2022 5:00:44 pm
Elephant politely nudges a man away from way, viral elephant gently removes a man from away, elephants asks man to move from his way, viral elephant video, Indian ExpressThe viral video appears to have been recorded on a CCTV camera.

Elephants are considered one of the smartest animals in the wild. A recent video going viral on social media proved this once again.

In the undated video, one can see an elephant walking towards a man standing in front of a bush. The elephant comes up behind the man and kicks up dirt towards him in an attempt to nudge him away from the way.

ALSO READ |Orphaned baby elephant overcoming paralysis to walk again leaves netizens inspired

The man, surprisingly unaware of the elephant’s presence, turns back and runs away from the animal. The gentle giant then crosses the spot where the man was previously standing.

This 23-second clip, which appears to have been recorded on a CCTV camera, was posted on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan.

While tweeting the video, Sharan wrote, “A wild elephant wanted to go his way, but found a man in the way. Just see how he removed the obstruction without harming a life.”

His tweet soon went viral with over 6.8 lakh views and over 24,000 likes. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Its call the responsibility with power”. Another person remarked, “Animals are actually better than humans. This planet would have been nicer if all humans believed to stay with one single belief and cared for each other. But there are differences everywhere. At least the animals think in the way nature wants them to think. And Humans don’t.”

