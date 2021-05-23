scorecardresearch
Watch: Elephant calf rescued from reservoir, safely reunited with mother

In the video, the rescue team is seen coming together to help remove the elephant calf safely from the reservoir.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 23, 2021 9:01:11 pm
elephant in ditch viral video, elephant reservoir viral video, Range territorial team rescues elephant in reservoir, twitter reactions, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the clip has garnered over 7,000 views and has been flooded with netizens lauding the rescue team for saving the animal.

An elephant calf was rescued by forest officials after it fell into a reservoir. A video of the rescue operation was shared by Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter along with details of the incident.

“Kiddo fell into the reservoir from where water was being supplied to village. Territorial team, wildlife squad II & vet team reached on time. Was rescued & happily united with family. Mother was watching from safe. Our team,” read the caption of the post, which has now gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

According to Kaswan’s tweets, the incident was reported to the patrolling team, who immediately reached the location followed by local range staff, the mobile squad and the vet team for care. It took a collective effort of around 3-4 hours to bring the animal safely out of the reservoir, the post added.

A similar incident was recently reported in Coorg, where forest officials rescued an elephant that fell into a muddy ditch in Siddapura village using a JCB excavator.

