Watch: Elephant calf rescued from reservoir, safely reunited with mother

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 7,000 views and has been flooded with netizens lauding the rescue team for saving the animal.

An elephant calf was rescued by forest officials after it fell into a reservoir. A video of the rescue operation was shared by Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter along with details of the incident.

“Kiddo fell into the reservoir from where water was being supplied to village. Territorial team, wildlife squad II & vet team reached on time. Was rescued & happily united with family. Mother was watching from safe. Our team,” read the caption of the post, which has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, the rescue team is seen coming together to help remove the elephant calf safely from the reservoir.

Watch the video here:

Kiddo fell into reservoir from where water was being supplied to village. Territorial team, wildlife squad II & vet team reached on time. Was rescued & happily united with family. Mother was watching from safe. Our team.

According to Kaswan’s tweets, the incident was reported to the patrolling team, who immediately reached the location followed by local range staff, the mobile squad and the vet team for care. It took a collective effort of around 3-4 hours to bring the animal safely out of the reservoir, the post added.

This is how unfolded. Watchtower staff called control room & range control by RT. Patrolling party reached first. Local range staff reached then. Mobile squad as backup. And vet team for care. All communication through RT for location & information. Four hours all went normal. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 23, 2021

A similar incident was recently reported in Coorg, where forest officials rescued an elephant that fell into a muddy ditch in Siddapura village using a JCB excavator.

