Watch: Elephant calf rescued after falling in a ditch

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service officer (IFS), has shared a video of an elephant calf’s rescue that has impressed netizens and animal lovers across the country.

Kaswan said authorities were informed about the elephant calf that was stuck in a ditch at 1 am on Tuesday.

Soon, animal rescue teams gathered in the dead of the night and tried to pull the young elephant out of the ditch. After the hard work of four hours, the elephant calf was pulled out of the ditch at 5 am and then guided back to its herd.

Kaswan shared a short video of the rescue operation. In the video, it appears that the rescue workers first enlarged the ditch that allowed them to come near the elephant calf and tie it with ropes. They then successfully pulled the calf up.

At 1 AM teams got info of an elephant calf falling in a ditch. A long rescue operation in dead of night. By 5 AM he was rescued successfully. And then guided back to family which was in nearby forest. Team ✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/pLC3FFKaxj — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) June 7, 2022

Kaswan’s video has gathered more than 35,000 views and over 2,600 likes.

Appreciating the rescue team’s hard work, a Twitter user wrote, “The IFS team worked like a Mowgli in “The Jungle Book”. This reminds me of the exact scene when Mowgli wins the confidence of the jungle by helping the Calf getting out of the Ditch at night . ”

Another person wrote, “What a satisfying job sir.. god bless you and the team .. and the elephant family .. sure they in their way would have blessed you guys”.

Elephant calves in the wild often fall into ditches and swamps. Some lucky animals get the aid of the forest department or other authorities in time and are rescued.