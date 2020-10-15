Watch: Drone footage shows a hidden beach inside a crater in Mexico

The footage, captured on a drone by photographer Tarsicio Suarez shows Playa del Amor, popularly known as Hidden Beach, in the Marieta Islands of Mexico

Arial footage of a secluded beach inside a crater on an island in Mexico is doing the rounds of the internet.

According to a Daily Mail report, the footage was captured using a drone by photographer Tarsicio Suarez and shows Playa del Amor, popularly known as the Hidden Beach, in the Marietas Islands of Mexico.

Located on the west coast of Mexico, the secluded beach is accessible by boat and requires visitors to swim through a short tunnel. It’s popular among adventure seekers and honeymooners.

Though the Marietas islands were originally formed years ago due to volcanic activity, a CNN report said the island was used as a military practice ground by the Mexican government. The repeated bombings are believed to have created the crater and the resultant beach.

In 2005, the islands were designated a national park and are in the possession of the Mexican federal government.

In an attempt to protect the flora and fauna of the island, visitors to the beach are strictly regulated, with authorities even prohibiting the use of certain popular sunblocks as they affect corals.

