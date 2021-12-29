scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Watch: Delhi makeup artist’s amazing transformation to Kajol and SRK goes viral

Using different makeup techniques, Delhi artist Dikshita successfully transforms herself into an almost spitting image of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 29, 2021 6:52:59 pm
shah rukh khan, kajol, make up artist transformation, woman transforms herself kajol using makeup, viral videos, indian expressDelhi-based make-up artist used nothing but cosmetics to transform herself into Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of Bollywood’s most-loved onscreen pairs, and there is no dearth of fans recreating their looks and songs again and again. Now, one make-up artist’s unique transformation is blowing away people’s minds.

While many, including fans from abroad, have often tried to replicate famous scenes of the duo by mimicking their expressions and style, some even their voices, a Delhi artist used make-up to transform herself into lookalikes of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. And the uncanny resemblance of the couple has wowed all online.

Professional make-up artist Dikshita (@stuck.in.a.paradise), who keeps posting videos of bewildering makeovers, recently went the Diwale jodi. Using the hit song ‘Gerua’, she posted a video of her lip-syncing to the hit song playing both Kajol and King Khan.

While on one glance her videos might appear to be like deep fakes, she achieves amazing results without any technology. Using nothing but cosmetics to paint her face to look like eminent personalities, her profile is filled with many transformation videos on national and international superstars.

In case you want to see how the individual transformation for both the actors happened, take a look here:

