Friday, December 31, 2021
Watch: Crowds throng Delhi liquor shops ahead of New Year celebrations as govt announces curbs

As large public gatherings have been banned and liquor shops closed ahead of time, people were seen stocking up drinks head of New Year's Eve.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 31, 2021 12:45:17 pm
delhi, delhi yellow alert, delhi liquor shop line, delhi new year restriction, liquor shop queue, viral videos, indian expressLong queues were noticed in different parts of the city ahead of New Year.

In a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19 amid festivities, the Delhi government imposed fresh restrictions ahead of New Year celebrations. As the government banned big gatherings along with a slew of other measures, long serpentine lines were spotted in various parts of the city outside liquor shops.

In a video going viral, people in Delhi were seen queuing up outside the liquor and wine shops on Thursday to stock up for New Year’s Eve party. While issuing ‘Yellow Alert’ on December 28, Delhi CM allowed all restaurants, bars and clubs to remain open but with only 50% capacity.

A footage showing scores of people lining up outside a liquor shop in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area, flouting all social distancing norms went viral. Reportedly, the scene was recorded at the Kikar Wala Chowk in Karol Bagh.

 

News agency ANI too shared a few images from Gole Market, New Delhi, where people gathered to buy liquor amid Covid curbs. “Shop timings have been reduced to 8 pm by the government, that is why there is a long queue before New Year,” Maninesh Kaushik of Gole Market Wine shop told the agency.

Not just Delhi, many state governments have become cautious with New Year’s Eve celebrations. With the Omicron case tally crossing 900 mark in India, with over 200 cases in Delhi and Maharashtra, states have imposed several restrictions and measures.

