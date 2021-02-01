‘Sky is their home’: This video of caged birds being freed touches netizens

The video, which garnered over 30,000 views, was flooded with netizens lauding the team for uncaging the birds.

A heartwarming video of caged birds being freed has gone viral on social media after it was shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Parveen Kaswan.

In a Twitter post, Kaswan shared a picture of birds stuffed together in a cage and wrote, “The birds you buy from local markets. That is how they are transported. Caught, cramped & transported like this. Don’t buy.”

The birds you buy from local markets. That is how they are transported. Caught, cramped & transported like this. Don’t buy. pic.twitter.com/PLLpIDkNrH — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 31, 2021

In another tweet, he also shared a video of the birds being freed. “This is how freedom looks like. Yesterday. Team,” he added.

This is how freedom looks like. Yesterday. Team. pic.twitter.com/0OojqLyv6n — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 1, 2021

“Exactly. When there’s a demand, supplies are being arranged in whatever manner possible! Stop the purchase of these birds, and all of them will be in their natural habitats,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Keeping Birds as pets should be made a CRIME. — शेख़ Xandoomal تھومس 🏹🚜 (@xandoomal) January 31, 2021

This is why human kind is being punished with pandemic etc… Very inhuman way. — Ramesh Kolluru (@RameshKolluru1) January 31, 2021

I’ve never understood keeping birds as pets. How many people answer ‘flying’ as their would-be super power? We’re smitten with the thought of being up in the air, carefree, flying on the wind! But we strip that power away from these lucky creatures who have it? Caging them? 😡 — Chrystal (@Chrystal_Pie) January 31, 2021

Why is that even allowed ? People are selling birds openly in delhi markets roaming around everywhere showcased in cages. — Ashish Mundepi (@Ashishmundepi) January 31, 2021

Sky is their home . Keeping birds in a cage for few minutes of happiness is such a cruel thing. pic.twitter.com/c5jGgrpL5l — FPM (@Supersmart999) January 31, 2021