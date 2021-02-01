scorecardresearch
Monday, February 01, 2021
‘Sky is their home’: This video of caged birds being freed touches netizens

In a tweet, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video of the birds being freed along with a caption that read, "This is how freedom looks like."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 1, 2021 4:04:01 pm
A heartwarming video of caged birds being freed has gone viral on social media after it was shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Parveen Kaswan.

In a Twitter post, Kaswan shared a picture of birds stuffed together in a cage and wrote, “The birds you buy from local markets. That is how they are transported. Caught, cramped & transported like this. Don’t buy.”

Watch the video here:

In another tweet, he also shared a video of the birds being freed. “This is how freedom looks like. Yesterday. Team,” he added.

The video, which garnered over 30,000 views, was flooded with netizens lauding the team for uncaging the birds.

“Exactly. When there’s a demand, supplies are being arranged in whatever manner possible! Stop the purchase of these birds, and all of them will be in their natural habitats,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

