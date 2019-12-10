Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Viral video: Man chases runaway horse carriage on motorcycle in Pune to stop it

The chase which reportedly took place on the Bund garden bridge in Pune reportedly ended with the horses and the man controlling the carriage sustaining minor injuries.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 10, 2019 4:46:25 pm
Horse carriage out of control, Out-of-control horse-drawn carriage on Pune road, Pune, Trending, Indian Express news The carriage reportedly came to halt near the Koregaon Park junction in Pune.

A video of a high-speed chase between a horse carriage and three people on a motorcycle is making the rounds of the internet. The chase which reportedly took place on the Bund garden bridge in Pune reportedly ended with the horses and its presumed coachman sustaining minor injuries.

According to local reports, 32-year-old Jitendra Kadam was returning with the horse carriage after a wedding, when one of the reins snapped which caused him to lose control of the carriage. He then reportedly jumped off the carriage, and decided to chase it with the help of two motorcycle riders.

Take a look at the video here:

In the video, the man can be seen trying to get hold of the reins to slow the carriage. However, despite the carriage slowing momentarily, one of the horses loses its balance and falls to the ground, pulling the man with it. The video then shows the carriage wheels going over the man.

The carriage reportedly came to halt near the Koregaon Park junction in Pune. The entire incident, which was captured by a passerby, soon went viral on social media.

While many compared the incident with a Bollywood chase, others were concerned about the man and the animals. Take a look at some of the reactions:

 

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement