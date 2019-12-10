Viral video: Man chases runaway horse carriage on motorcycle in Pune to stop it

The carriage reportedly came to halt near the Koregaon Park junction in Pune. The carriage reportedly came to halt near the Koregaon Park junction in Pune.

A video of a high-speed chase between a horse carriage and three people on a motorcycle is making the rounds of the internet. The chase which reportedly took place on the Bund garden bridge in Pune reportedly ended with the horses and its presumed coachman sustaining minor injuries.

According to local reports, 32-year-old Jitendra Kadam was returning with the horse carriage after a wedding, when one of the reins snapped which caused him to lose control of the carriage. He then reportedly jumped off the carriage, and decided to chase it with the help of two motorcycle riders.

Take a look at the video here:

On Bund Garden Bridge in Pune.. 😞 pic.twitter.com/n5dkID2AjB — Basant Bhoruka 🇮🇳 (@basant_bhoruka) December 7, 2019

In the video, the man can be seen trying to get hold of the reins to slow the carriage. However, despite the carriage slowing momentarily, one of the horses loses its balance and falls to the ground, pulling the man with it. The video then shows the carriage wheels going over the man.

The carriage reportedly came to halt near the Koregaon Park junction in Pune. The entire incident, which was captured by a passerby, soon went viral on social media.

While many compared the incident with a Bollywood chase, others were concerned about the man and the animals. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Looks like he got what he deserved!

Should have anticipated the Dynamics that come into play at such high speed. Sad part is, narrative can be twisted against use of beautiful horses, when it wasn’t actually their fault!

Such a beauty!!! — ashwini kumar (@ashwini1081) December 8, 2019

It was amazing until the accident. Unfortunate. What’s the status of that guy? — मनन गुप्ता (@IndiaByBirth) December 8, 2019

omg.. watched the full video.. the ending 😮😮 — bioshocked21 (@bioshocked21) December 7, 2019

Oh boy 😳😔 — 💋 Miss D 💋 (@Miss_d69) December 8, 2019

Hope horse and man is fine — Dinesh Deshmukh (@deshmukh_dk) December 8, 2019

Divine retribution 🚩👌 They have tried to pull the horse. — Bharateeya Maganti Maharshi 🇮🇳🚩🇮🇳 (@MaharshiMaganti) December 8, 2019

Poor horses — Bambi (@lals131999) December 8, 2019

The horse gave it back to him… — 🇮🇳𝓐𝓼𝓱𝔀𝓲𝓷𝓲 𝓡𝓪𝓳𝓮💕 (@Ashwini_Raje) December 8, 2019

This is unlawful and inhuman on so many levels! Shame, if the owner got away with any legal charges.

