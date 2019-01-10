Watch: Chinese rickshaw puller plays Hindi songs for customers at Great Wall of China

Bollywood films and songs are loved by not just people in India but around the world, and China is no exception to this. Hindi films have received huge response in the Chinese market with Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Secret Superstars creating quite a buzz in the country. Popularity of Hindi songs too doesn’t seem to be far behind.

Recently, a Chinese rickshaw puller was seen playing old Hindi songs to attract tourists at the Great Wall of China. At the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China, the rickshaw-puller was seen playing Bholi Si Surat from Shah Rukh Khan’s hit 90s film Dil Toh Pagal Hai on the stereo as a woman was seen seated on the vehicle.

Not just Hindi, other Indian languages are popular among people visiting the Great Wall, and last year a video of a Chinese woman fluently speaking Tamil and giving a guided tour at the UNESCO World Heritage site impressed many online.