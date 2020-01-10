Follow Us:
Friday, January 10, 2020

Viral video: Child miraculously escapes unhurt after falling out of moving car

The CCTV footage from north Kerala shows the door of a moving car open when it takes a turn, and a child falls from the vehicle on the road.

Updated: January 10, 2020 1:25:37 pm
child falls off moving car, kerala child falls off car, child safety video, road safety video, indian express, kerala news Luckily, all the moving vehicles on the street stopped right in time noticing the child on the road and any further mishap was avoided.

A video of a child falling out of a moving car in Kerala has gone viral after an IPS officer tweeted it. Police officer Pankaj Nain tweeted the video to highlight the importance of child locks and car seats.

The CCTV footage from north Kerala shows the door of a moving car open when it takes a turn, and a child falls from the vehicle on the road. Other vehicles on the road come to a halt and a mishap is avoided. The driver of the car also stops and walks back to take the child.

According to local reports, the accident took place in the last week of December in Kottakkal in Malappuram and the child did not suffer any serious injuries.

After the video was tweeted, many spoke about the importance of child locks and why children shouldn’t be left alone in the back seat if they’re sitting without a seatbelt. Many also said car seats should be made compulsory for children.

