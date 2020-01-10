Viral video: Child miraculously escapes unhurt after falling out of moving car

Luckily, all the moving vehicles on the street stopped right in time noticing the child on the road and any further mishap was avoided. Luckily, all the moving vehicles on the street stopped right in time noticing the child on the road and any further mishap was avoided.

A video of a child falling out of a moving car in Kerala has gone viral after an IPS officer tweeted it. Police officer Pankaj Nain tweeted the video to highlight the importance of child locks and car seats.

The CCTV footage from north Kerala shows the door of a moving car open when it takes a turn, and a child falls from the vehicle on the road. Other vehicles on the road come to a halt and a mishap is avoided. The driver of the car also stops and walks back to take the child.

According to local reports, the accident took place in the last week of December in Kottakkal in Malappuram and the child did not suffer any serious injuries.

Child lock and child seats are very important when travelling with childrens. Check all doors are closed properly, and child lock is on. Always make sit children in a child restraint seat. All kids wont be as lucky as this one. #Staysafe #Roadsafety pic.twitter.com/qfnf1rMrox — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) January 9, 2020

After the video was tweeted, many spoke about the importance of child locks and why children shouldn’t be left alone in the back seat if they’re sitting without a seatbelt. Many also said car seats should be made compulsory for children.

Yes that should be must, Many countries in world not allowed to children’s without child seat in car! We must follow the rules! https://t.co/cxvizdyr6X — Rajesh Bhatia (@rajesh09soft) January 10, 2020

OMG… lucky kid. Child lock and door lock are very important just like seat belts. https://t.co/AIp8JLzgn4 — Prateek Samtani (@prateek_samtani) January 10, 2020

The child saved by sheer divine providence..However not all.are so lucky…We in India do not ever take #SafetyFirst driving ever seriously…

Seatbelts never used by passengers except driver..Child Seats are unheard of. Seatbelts save lives but it’s never inisited upon — Rinaldo Rhine (@rinaldorhine) January 10, 2020

Extreme horror and scary. Lets keep everyone safe. — Mohammed Tasavar (@Tasavur) January 9, 2020

As you mentioned miracle saved the child.

Thanks to both bus & tempo drivers also for their alertness & immediate stoppage of vehicles.

Awareness is the best way to avoid like wise accidents #Staysafe #Roadsafety — Trishala (@Trishal38807152) January 9, 2020

Child lock is the right option. Children’s must be engaged under seat belt. It could have easily prevented this. — Dhamu (@dhamuven) January 9, 2020

Auto driver is hero — Anand Sagar (@Anand23532617) January 9, 2020

Also don’t ride with kids in your lap in the front. In case of even a minor collision the air bags can deploy and be lethal for those kids. — Amit Mitra 🤷🏼‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ (@amit2648) January 9, 2020

In India people don’t even care to put seat belts, let alone child locks sir. — Relentless (@ZenithAmit) January 9, 2020

Extremely important video why child lock is must when you travel with kids! https://t.co/rqFEc3DuRn — ashwath (@ash7k) January 9, 2020

Always use child lock and child seat and proper belting while driving with children. https://t.co/XH4PkHzxKp — Vikas Talao (तलाव) (@vikasgahlot3) January 10, 2020

