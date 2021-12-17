Bihar bride rides a horse to wedding venue, leads her baraat

When it comes to great Indian weddings, the ‘band, baaja, baraat’ is reserved for the groom. However, a bride in Bihar broke stereotypes when she led her ‘baraat’ (wedding procession) while sitting on a mare. Video of the unique ritual is winning the internet.

While everyone would have seen a groom going to marry his bride, Anushka Guha from Gaya rode a mare in her bridal lehenga and marched along with her friends and family to the groom’s house. Guha, who is a flight attendant by profession, tied the knot with Jeet Mukharjee, a Kolkata-based businessman, earlier this week.

Video showed the bride dancing on the horseback and having a blast, shedding the coy image of desi brides and enjoying the moment to the fullest.

Watch the video here:

“I am going to get my husband. I thought all the boys go. I am a girl, why should I not go? I thank my husband that he didn’t mind this,” Guha told ANI.

Talking to local media, the bride’s mother said that her daughter had always questioned patriarchy and the practice of a groom going to the bride’s house on horseback on the wedding day. “We used to tell her that these are traditions being followed from generations but could never satisfied her. She always said that she would break the tradition and do the opposite,” her mother said.

While most were impressed by her taking such an initiative, many lauded her for managing to sit on a horse while wearing a heavy lehenga.