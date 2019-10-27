Watch: Brazilian tries to burn roach nest in backyard, sets off massive explosion

Advertising

A video of a gardener in Brazil setting off a massive explosion in his lawn in an attempt to curb roach infestation is doing rounds on the internet.

Cesar Schmit on Friday decided to set fire to a roach burrow in the backyard of his property in Enéas Marques, Brazil, in a desperate attempt to destroy the insects that had taken over his lawn. But the attempt went awry, and the blast destroyed his entire garden.

In the video, Schmit can be seen trying to set fire to a roach burrow in his backyard. He fails in his first two attempts after the burrow does not ignite. However, the third attempt sets off a spectacular explosion, sending debris flying and his two pet dogs scurrying for cover. Watch the terrifying video here:

The 48-year-old told Daily Mail that his wife had complained of roach infestations in their lawn. “She is scared of them and begged me to destroy their nest under the ground once and for all,” he said.

According to the report, Schmit had initially tried poisonous spray for killing the roaches. However, the product only made the roaches come running out of their burrow.

Responding to the incident, Schmit said he regretted the decision to set fire to the roach nest and had no idea that his step could bring in so much damage. The footage of the explosion made its way to Twitter and various other social media platforms and garnered many reactions. Take a look at some:

